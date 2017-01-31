Four new Rosenbauer fire engines were placed on duty on Thursday, Jan. 26. Equipment has been installed and firefighters have trained on the new truck last week, with the last of the training taking place last Thursday.

The new trucks are part of the Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s commitment to replace aging equipment within the department. A fifth truck is currently on order and is expected to arrive by the summer.

The new trucks will be assigned at the following stations:Engine 6, Edwards Station located on Hillcrest Road at Cottage Hill Road; Engine 7, Seelhorst Station located on Commerce Blvd off Rangeline Road; Engine 16, Lathan Station located on Maryvale Street at Dauphin Island Parkway and Engine 23, Sirmon Station located on Airport Boulevard at Florida Street.