A new round of major road resurfacing projects are now underway as part of the second year of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The work, which has begun on several key traffic corridors in District 4, is part of a yearlong $3.3 million citywide road repair and resurfacing program.

“I’m thrilled that this new round of resurfacing projects kicked off in our District,” said Councilman John Williams, who represents the area. “The work on Burma Road, in particular, is of great importance given that it is the home to three elementary schools.”

Once the first project of resurfacing Burma Road, between Azalea and Demetropolis, is complete, crews will move to dozens of road and parking lot projects in each of the other Council Districts.

The citywide resurfacing efforts are part of the second year of CIP projects that also include repairing and installing sidewalks, upgrades to city parks and library facilities and addressing flooding and drainage issues. The Council created the capital plan, the first of its kind in the city of Mobile, to tackle long overdue infrastructure projects across the city. The program is made possible through valuable funds resulting from the extension of the penny tax.

“This is all the result of the citizens of Mobile investing today and in the city’s future,” said Councilman Williams. “Working together and with the Mayor, we are making great strides rebuilding the City’s infrastructure and there is much more to come.”

The resurfacing contracts approved by the Council in early December are with H. O. Weaver & Sons, Inc. for $2,997,328.90 to Sawgrass Consulting, LLC for $250,000.00 and Geotechnical Engineering Testing, Inc. for $64,400.00.