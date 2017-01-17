The Baldwin County Judicial Selection Commission on Tuesday nominated three attorneys for Gov. Robert Bentley to select a new district court judge. They are Michael J. Hoyt, James Lynn Perry and William E. Scully Jr.

Bentley is expected to select one of the three to replace J. Clark Stankoski as district judge. Stankoski appointed to the vacant circuit court judgeship in December upon the retirement of Judge Langford Floyd.

Eight people applied for the seat but one later withdrew, Presiding Circuit Judge Carmen Bosch told Lagniappe on Monday. The governor’s office has 30 days to make a selection, but Bentley has been taking less time than that with other recent appointments, she said.

“District court deals most directly with the people themselves,” Bosch said. Circuit judges preside over jury trials, often putting a layer of decision-making between themselves and the general public, she said.

“It’s a very important job, because that’s how most people are going to come to meet a judge.”