O’Daly’s Irish Pub has been rocking out the section of Dauphin from Warren to Cedar with a total of three bars in one block. True, there is something for everyone, from Dauphin St. Blues Co. and the Draft Picks Tap Room to the traditional Irish pub and outdoor patio complete with cornhole games. This multifaceted facility just grew a bit by offering food.

O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall is the latest addition to the growing downtown dining scene. Trash can fries smothered with cheese curd, roast beef and gravy will soak up some of your suds. Country-fried Shepherd’s Pie balls are also served with gravy. There’s no shortage of finger foods, with Conecuh queso, wings in Guinness glaze, fried dill pickle spears and made-from-scratch Reuben wontons served with Thousand Island dipping sauce.

Sandwiches, burgers and wraps will suit the hungrier patrons but I predict the pizza to be a bestseller on that end of Dauphin. Choose from designer pies or build your own with three sauces, two cheeses and 17 toppings. Talk about options!

The restaurant is closed on Sunday, open 4 p.m. to midnight weeknights and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Place an order to go by calling 251-725-6429.

New Hilton Garden Inn monkeys around

Down on Bienville Square the newly erected Hilton Garden Inn has added to “sweet lunacy’s county seat” with Eugene’s Monkey Bar. Of course this is a nod to our very own untidy pilgrim, Eugene Walter, who lived life to its fullest as a writer, actor, partier and composer.

This spot at 15 N. Conception is full of enough craft libations to make its namesake proud and even carries his signature gumbo. The menu consists of mouthwatering appetizers, oysters five different ways (including raw), charcuterie board, pork belly and crab cocktails with avocado.

Salads and sandwiches are no joke here and the entrees hit the highest notes with fresh Gulf catch, shrimp and grits, cast iron chicken, pasta and grilled ribeyes. There are also vegetarian options.

Hours are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-11 p.m. daily. Visit them at www.eugenesmonkeybar.com, where no one is a customer and everyone is a guest.

Southern Napa hosts Miner Family Vintner Dinner

Jim and Carrie Cox of Southern Napa cannot contain their excitement for hosting Dave Miner, owner, founder and vintner of Miner Family Winery, on Saturday, Feb. 11. This private five-wine, four-course meal will be prepared by guest Chef Bill Briand of Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina.

“I am excited to visit [Lower Alabama] and Southern Napa. Jim and Carrie have been supporters of our wine since they opened their store, and obviously Miner Family Wines hold a very special place in their hearts. It will be a fantastic evening of our wines paired with the great food of Chef Bill Briand,” Miner said.

The event is $175 per person, but this is one for the books. Call 251-375-2800 to reserve your spot.