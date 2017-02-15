By the time you read this, P.F. Chang’s will have had its grand opening in the Shoppes at Bel Air. The Feb. 13 opening date has been heavily anticipated by those who crave the farm-to-wok cooking they’re known for. It’s been 15 years since I last enjoyed P.F. Chang’s food, so I am as excited as anyone.

This 6,000-square-foot restaurant is the first P.F. Chang’s in our area and, as far as I’m aware, is (along with soon-to-be neighbor Grimaldi’s Pizzeria), the only restaurant at Bel Air that features outdoor seating. It’s also a great place to have a cocktail after you shop.

Everything is made to order and the rice is 100 percent U.S. grown. Definitely try Chang’s Spicy Chicken. Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. every weekday. Be sure to grab a Honey Thyme gin and tonic.

Doors are open, and you owe it to yourself if you haven’t seen the giant horse statue just outside. Welcome to Mobile!

Grimaldi’s set to open next week

As if there isn’t enough going on at Bel Air, right smack dab in the middle of Mardi Gras, Grimaldi’s Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria is opening Monday, Feb. 20, just across from P.F. Chang’s.

This is the 49th Grimaldi’s location and the first in our state. “Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is very excited to be opening its first location in Alabama, as part of the expansion of The Shoppes at Bel Air,” said Joey Ciolli, Grimaldi’s chief executive officer. “We’re looking forward to sharing our high-quality, award-winning pizza and community-focused values with the people of Mobile.”

The open kitchen of this 163-seat restaurant is inviting to patrons who want to watch pizza tossing first hand, but it’s the coal-fired ovens that are attracting all of the attention. These hand-built contraptions go through 100 pounds of coal per day and reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees! That makes for a pretty special crust.

Williams-Sonoma is here

Legacy Village is now home to Williams-Sonoma, specifically at 9 Du Rhu Drive, Suite 340. The purveyor of fine cookware, kitchen gadgets and most things food related is a spot I’d best treat like a casino: only take in as much money as I can afford to lose. I could drop a paycheck there with ease.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to grab my birthday present.

David’s Catfish House returns

There has been a tremendous void in the catfish world since David’s Catfish shut down a few years ago. Coming soon is the return of our heroes, champions of coleslaw, whole catfish and hush puppies, just down the street from their former location!

The address is 10810 U.S. Highway 31 in Spanish Fort, but you may know it as the former Junkyard. It’s next to an actual junkyard. We will let you know the opening date so you can ride with me and Rasp.

Recycle!