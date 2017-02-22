Band: Tony Tornado, Daikaiju

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m.

Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net

Tickets: Visit The Merry Widow’s Facebook page for more info

After Folly and Death wage their eternal battle on the streets of Mobile, Fat Tuesday will reach a fevered intensity as celebrants indulge in debauchery before Ash Wednesday descends. The Merry Widow will match the insanity on the streets with a double shot of local underground favorites.

Tony Tornado’s return to his hometown will be the highlight of the evening as he entertains the crowd with cuts from his release “The Tony Tornado EP.”

Tornado’s winning musical formula remains the same. His rock ‘n’ roll ballads begin as simple random thoughts within his mind. They might be nostalgic memories such as “Dinosaurs,” or simple observations such as “Aquaman Ain’t That Bad.” Ultimately, Tornado uses these mind trips to create analytical tracks that are comedic, insightful and true.

The EP’s closer, “You Might Not Be M’Lady,” is probably its most memorable. This testament of unrequited love could be considered a modern reboot of T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”