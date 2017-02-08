Plato’s Closet, a resale clothing boutique, has leased 8,000 square feet of retail space at Yester Oaks Shopping Center, located at 3662 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Nathan Handmacher, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant. Terry McKinney with Delaney Land & Realty worked for the property owner. The store is relocating from its current space and is expected to reopen next month.

Hamilton Mortgage Co. has leased 1,325 square feet of office space in Hillcrest Square, located at 1000 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Jill Meeks, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the property owner; John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Real Estate worked for the tenant. The mortgage company plans to open this month.

Local investors paid $625,000 for a 6,500-square-foot warehouse on approximately 18 acres of land at 1877 Shelton Beach Road in Saraland. Jay Roberds with NAI-Mobile handled the transaction.

According to Adam Metcalf with Metcalf & Co. Inc., some 15,000 square feet of warehouse space located at 4210 Halls Mill Road in Mobile was leased by Atlanta-based HD Supply Waterworks. The company has a facilities maintenance division specializing in plumbing, electrical and janitorial products and a waterworks segment offering pipes and valves for use in construction of wastewater systems.

IXL Real Estate LLC, a residential real estate company, has leased 880 square feet of office space in Hillcrest Square, at 1000 Hillcrest Road in Mobile, and plans to open early this month. Jill Meeks with Stirling Properties worked for the property owner; John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Real Estate represented the tenant.

Per Andrew Dickman, leasing agent with Stirling Properties, some 1,750 square feet of retail space will be leased by Cricket Wireless in a shopping center at 18520 Media Drive in Robertsdale. Jeremy Friedman with Bellator Real Estate & Development worked for the landlord. Dickman represented the new tenant, who plans to occupy the site in March.

According to Liz Garza, co-owner of the popular locally owned FOY (Fountain of Youth) superfood eatery at 119 Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile, plans are in place to possibly open a second brick-and-mortar location in the next nine to 11 months. Sites under consideration include Spring Hill in Mobile or Daphne, Fairhope or Foley in Baldwin County.

Roughly $6.5 million was shelled out by a nonlocal investor for about 1.8 acres of property in Saraland that currently is the site of a 13,230-square-foot CVS Pharmacy, located at 24 Saraland Blvd. N. and adjacent to Celeste Road. Andrew Chason with Marcus & Millichap managed the transaction.

Lela’s Catering has leased 1,000 square feet at 4456 Old Shell Road, according to Buff Teague and Allen Garstecki with JLL, who represented the tenant. The tenant plans to open March 1.

New Horizons donates to St. Jude

According to a news release, New Horizons Credit Union in Mobile recently presented a check for $3,500 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital representing fundraising efforts during 2016.

New Horizons Credit Union staff used funds accrued through various activities such as voluntary payroll deduction contributions, special jean days and other events. New Horizons Credit Union surveys its staff each year to select the corporate charities and in 2016 St. Jude was selected as one of them.

“A family’s only concern should be helping their child recover from an illness. It is a great feeling to know that the funds we raised will help a family not have to worry about medical bills while their child is receiving treatment,” New Horizon CEO Lisa Corvo said.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was founded in 1962 by actor and philanthropist Danny Thomas. Since then, St. Jude has spent more than half a century finding cures for children. Its research has contributed toward moving the survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20 percent in 1962 to over 80 percent in 2017. Families are enabled to focus on their children and not receive bills for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“We are thrilled with the generosity of New Horizons Credit Union’s staff,” said Jennifer Holt, St. Jude Mobile Run chairperson.

New Horizons Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative established in 1950 serving southeast Alabama and northwest Florida with several full-service offices and ATM services through Allpoint. For more information, visit its website.

PEP accepting nominations for awards

Partners for Environmental Progress is currently accepting nominations for its annual environmental awards. PEP is a consortium of local leaders in education and business who share the vision of applying leading-edge and eco-friendly scientific best practice ideas for related community issues.

PEP encourages harmonious relationships between impactful business and industry entities in the region by providing factual information about safety and environmental performance. Through community involvement and a collaborative approach, PEP works to build a sustainable and vigorous central Gulf Coast environment. For additional information about the event and how to nominate qualified applicants, visit the PEP website.