A drug trafficking investigation has led to two arrests and 27.5 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana being removed from the streets of Mobile.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a month-long investigation led officers in the MPD’s narcotics and vice unit to 29-year-old Ezlinglm Earl, who arrested along with 26-year-old Shantavia Johnson on Wednesday afternoon.



After executing a search warrant, police recovered 27.5 pounds of “hydroponic marijuana” that is estimated to have a street value of approximately $175,000. Members of the MPD SWAT team seized $42,106 in cash, an assault rifle, two pistols, two vehicles and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

Earl was charged with trafficking marijuana as well as four additional charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was only charged with trafficking marijuana and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to jail records, the arrest was Johnson’s first in Mobile, though Earl has a number of previous charges for drug and marijuana possession.