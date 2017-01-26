A drug trafficking investigation has led to two arrests and 27.5 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana being removed from the streets of Mobile.
According to the Mobile Police Department, a month-long investigation led officers in the MPD’s narcotics and vice unit to 29-year-old Ezlinglm Earl, who arrested along with 26-year-old Shantavia Johnson on Wednesday afternoon.
After executing a search warrant, police recovered 27.5 pounds of “hydroponic marijuana” that is estimated to have a street value of approximately $175,000. Members of the MPD SWAT team seized $42,106 in cash, an assault rifle, two pistols, two vehicles and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.Earl was charged with trafficking marijuana as well as four additional charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was only charged with trafficking marijuana and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to jail records, the arrest was Johnson’s first in Mobile, though Earl has a number of previous charges for drug and marijuana possession.