Council Vice President Fred Richardson announced today that the Public Services Committee will meet next Tuesday, February 21, at 1:00 PM in the Council Conference Room on the 9th Floor of the South Tower in Government Plaza.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed changes to Ordinance 57-005 (right-of-way construction and administration ordinance) to require those utility companies who cut into our streets to affix an identification tag into the asphalt before compaction of the final layer commences.

Council committee members include: Fred Richardson – Chairman, Joel Daves and C.J. Small.