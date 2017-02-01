For the first episode for 2017, we sat down with Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce President Bill Sisson to get a snapshot of last year’s accomplishments and a glimpse into what to expect for this year in Mobile and the surrounding metropolitan areas.

Sisson covered six select business sectors crucial to the economic health of the region: Aviation and Aerospace, Ship Building, Chemical Industry, IT, Advanced Manufacturing and Entrepreneurship.

Additionally, Ron and Johnny G. discussed their commercial development expectations and aspirations in 2017 for the area as well as some of the big takeaways heard in the Sisson interview with that were noteworthy — if not surprising.

Finally, remember these numbers (there may be a post-podcast quiz): 180, 31, 29,000

In this “snapshot” episode we hear about:

2:05 – the noteworthiness of the number 180

2:48 – the distinction of the digit 31

3:02 – the significance of local manufacturing jobs

7:14 – the most exciting local economic development story Sisson has witnessed

12:04 – latest news on the proposed I-10 bridge project

13:44 – how (if at all) electing Trump as POTUS impacts the Port City

17:43 – why 29,000 is a fantastic figure

23:04 – Johnny G’s surprise takeaway from the Sisson interview