Gov. Robert Bentley has appointed Daphne attorney William E. Scully Jr. to fill the vacant position of district judge, Place 2 for the 28th Judicial Circuit in Baldwin County.

Scully replaces Judge Clark Stankoski, who was appointed Circuit Judge for Place 3. Stankoski replaced Judge Langford Floyd, who retired in December.

Scully has been in practice with his son, William E. “Liam” Scully III. According to the Scully & Scully firm’s website, the elder Scully has handled mostly federal district cases and has a special interest in the use of DNA in criminal cases.

Scully is a graduate of Indiana University and Washington and Lee University Law School. After law school he served in the U.S. Army as a judge advocate until he moved to South Alabama.

From 1991 until 1996, Scully was an assistant district attorney in Mobile County. He went into private practice in 1996.

Scully’s appointment is effective Monday, Feb. 13 through the 2018 election cycle. His appointment also creates a vacancy on the Daphne Planning Commission, of which he had been a member.