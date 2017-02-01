The History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) offers a second Learning Lunch for February, at noon Feb. 8 in conjunction with Black History Month. The featured speaker is author Kendal Weaver, who will discuss his book “Ten Stars: The African American Journey of Gary Cooper — Marine General, Diplomat, Businessman and Politician.”

Mobile native Cooper was the first African-American to command a Marine Infantry Company and would become Assistant Secretary of the Air Force and Ambassador to Jamaica. Author Weaver has been a journalist and writer since joining the Birmingham Post-Herald in 1971.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to enjoy during the free presentation.

For more information, call Jennifer Theeck at 251-301-0270 or email theeckj@historymuseumofmobile.com.

Camellia Bay Burlesque will look to recreate its successful David Bowie tribute of last year when the troupe pays homage to his departed Purpleness, Prince, at The Merry Widow (51 S. Conception St.).

Titled “Erotic City,” the show features a “U Got the Look” costume contest, a raffle prize and special guest Lux La Croix from Los Angeles.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15, $20 for VIP. Go to ticketfly.com and search for “Erotic City.”

For more information, visit Camellia Bay Burlesque’s Facebook page.

Early reaction is in and it looks as if Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) has hit lots of funny bones with its comedic play “Ripcord.” It’s contemporary adult fare featuring onstage skydiving and a bit of salty language, but apparently one of the best things to hit Theatre 98’s stage.

It continues until Feb. 12, with Friday and Saturday curtain at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. The modest playhouse fills quickly so grab tickets at theatre98.org while you can.

Meanwhile, auditions for its May staging of Eric Overmyer’s “On the Verge; or the Geography of Yearning” will be held Feb. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at the theater. The unusual play features time travel, a love of language and some highly challenging work — for one male actor especially.

No ages or ethnicities are specified, only that actors be over 18. Director Jon Robitaille is looking for a strong ensemble cast. If you have more questions, contact him at hjrobitaille@gmail.com.