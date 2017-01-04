Mobile Opera continues its “Seven Days of Opera” celebration with a string of mid-January events for Azalea City music lovers. It’s designed to make the traditional storytelling genre more accessible.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. join a free open house at the Larkins Music Center (257 Dauphin St.) to see its facilities and enjoy liquid refreshments as you watch chorus rehearsal for an upcoming work.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, there will be opera trivia all day where you can win prizes, all from the privacy of your Facebook page.

Thursday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. features a special guest at the Fairhope History Museum (24 N. Section St.), when Dr. Jeffrey Goodman explores the life and work of poet Dr. Sidney Lanier at a tea and discussion. Admission is free.

Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. will feature the performance of “Orpheus’ Son: The Life of Sidney Lanier” at the Larkins Center during the LoDa Artwalk. Mobile Opera veteran and noted tenor Gran Wilson returns. He crafted the work from correspondence between Lanier and his wife along with Lanier’s poetry. Flutist Ben Harper will accompany. The reader’s theater features Wilson, Stacey Driskell, Patrick Jacobs and Scott and Sarah Wright. Admission is free.

The finals of the Madame Rose Palmai-Tenser Scholarship Competition will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Larkins Center. The top 10 finalists for emerging stars from around the Southeast will sing for a judges’ panel, with audience opinions weighted into the selection process. Winners are announced on the spot and admission is free.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. Mobile Opera hosts a “Sound of Music Sing-A-Long” in Bernheim Hall of the Ben May Public Library (701 Government St.). Attendees at this family-friendly gathering will join in musical numbers from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic tale. This event, hosted by Mobile Opera and the Mobile Public Library, is free.

JJP stages Simon’s midlife romantic comedy

When comedy writer Neil Simon’s wife of 20 years died, he fell into a new relationship not long after. His new flame’s recent divorce made for a bumpy road but ripe material for Simon’s new comedy stage play, “Chapter Two.”

Written as a tribute to his new wife’s patience, the work marked Simon’s start in mining his own life for material. When it made it to the silver screen, actress Marsha Mason was cast as the female lead, since she was Simon’s second wife who inspired the tale.

Joe Jefferson Players will stage this hilarious and touching classic Jan. 13-29 at their midtown playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.). Directed by Cathy Bouler, it stars David Peeler and Katie Anderson Jeansonne.

Friday and Saturday curtain is at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

For ticket and information, call 251-471-1534 or go to joejeffersonplayers.com.