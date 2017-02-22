Of course William Shakespeare would know how to go out with a bang. As his last solo work, “The Tempest” has got sorcery, spirits, monsters, shipwrecks and, naturally, the titular storm.

No wonder Playhouse in the Park (4851 Museum Drive), Mobile’s longest-running youth playhouse, chose it as its spring 2017 production. This 70-minute adaptation is designed for middle and high school-aged viewers and suitable for ages 12 and up.

While there are school-day performances slated for Feb. 21, 22 and 23, public shows take place Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16, $14 for students and seniors. For reservations, call 251-602-0630.

For more information, call 251-422-5434 or go to playhouseinthepark.org.

In the modern world, few things set eyes to twinkling like the question “Do you want to be on television?” That goes double for the residents of the Hampton Court Trailer Park when a reality TV show beckons to its oddball characters in playwright Pat Cook’s low-rent comedy “Mobile Home, Sweet Home.”

Chickasaw Civic Theatre brings the trailer park to life at Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.) March 3-12. Director Leonora Harrison and the 14-member cast bring life to a collection of oddballs with ubiquitous metal detectors, hands stuck in toilets or metal plates in their heads.

Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, students and military. Cash and local checks only.

For more information, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com.

An impressive slate of new exhibits open at the Mobile Museum of Art on March 10. One with perhaps the widest breadth is a collection of contemporary Alabama photography curated by Richard McCabe. Built around the idea of Alabama’s identity, culture and history in light of its bicentennial, the show will complement the William Christenberry exhibit soon to appear.

The wide-ranging show features the talents of April Dobbins, Jenny Fine, Zachary McCauley, Jerry Siegel, Chuck Hemard, Patrick Owens, Michael Meads, Marion “Pinky” Bass, Devin Lunsford, Celestia Morgan and Jared Ragland.

Also opening with the other exhibits is glass artist Rene Culler’s commissioned installation inspired by the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. It’s been in development for about a year.

The museum is also calling for visual art entries from area educators for an upcoming show. They are seeking works that explore Alabama’s identity, in any medium.

Artists must be educators in Mobile or Baldwin counties. They can submit up to three works of visual art, new media, photography, works on paper and small sculpture completed in the last two years, detailed in JPEG or video format.

Deadline is April 30.

For more information, go to mobilemuseumofart.com.