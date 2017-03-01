Band: Sunday Social at the Frog Pond

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m.

Venue: The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm, www.thefrogpondatbluemoonfarm.com (visit website for directions)

Tickets: Visit website for more information

With the Mobile Bay area experiencing an early spring, the resuming Sunday Socials at the Frog Pond provide the perfect environment for experiencing a diverse lineup of songwriters and musicians of both national and regional renown.

This weekend’s installment will begin with a set from Mississippi’s Oh Jeremiah! This duo has been performing in support of its ethereal new release, “The Other End of Passing Time.”

After Oh Jeremiah!, three special guests will take the stage. Cary Hudson of Blue Mountain fame will be returning to the Frog Pond. Lilly Winwood, daughter of famed musician Steve Winwood, also will be making an appearance. Dylan LeBlanc will complete this trio of guests.

The Frog Pond’s Sunday lineups also feature resident artists Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes lending their talents to the mix. Given each performer’s respective styles and talents, this installment of the Sunday Social should provide an afternoon of memorable sounds.