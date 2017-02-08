Band: Will Johnson

Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m.

Venue: Satori Coffee House, 5460 Old Shell Road, www.satori-coffee.com

Tickets: $5 suggested donation (USA students free with university ID)

Jason Isbell has called Will Johnson one of his “favorite songwriters on Earth.” Isbell even paid homage to him and his former band with the song “To the Band That I Love,” on his 2015 release “Something More Than Free.”

Johnson’s career boasts time with both Monsters of Folk and Centro-matic as well as a rich solo career. Now the singer-songwriter is returning to Mobile as he traverses the nation on his “living room” tour, courtesy of the University of South Alabama’s Independent Music Collective.

Johnson fans may be in for a real treat with this performance. In March, Johnson will release his next effort, “Hatteras Night — A Good Luck Charm,” which means the Satori audience may get a preview of new material.

“Hatteras Night” comes two years after “Swan City Vampires,” an extremely interesting batch of songs. While it contains the obligatory singer-songwriter acoustic-based ballads, “Swamp City Vampires” also takes unexpected aural turns into the world of rock.