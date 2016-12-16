A man wanted for a double murder in the Bucks area was apprehended after a tip led authorities to his whereabouts in Citronelle in the early hours of Friday morning.

Steven Lavern Weaver, 55, was arrested after spending most of Thursday night hiding from authorities from multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. He was wanted for a double homicide that occurred in the afternoon hours of December.

Initially, deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the murders took place in front of a number of witnesses but left the scene by the time they’d arrived on Thursday.

According to MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles, Weaver’s estranged wife had left him and was staying with another couple. That couple, Douglas Gordon McKinney, 60, and Lisanne Watkins McKinney, 54, were identified as the victims of the murders on Friday.

Police say Weaver surrendered without incident Friday morning, but so far no motive has been given for the killings.

Weaver was only recently transferred to MCSO custody to undergo questioning, though he has already been formally charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to the Mobile County Metro Jail, Weaver has had previous violent crimes in his criminal history including assault and attempted murder charges from 1994 and 1995, respectively.