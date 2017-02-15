Band: ZZ Top

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18, with doors at 7 p.m.

Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com

Tickets: $66-$192, available through Ticketmaster

From Freddie King to Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Texas blues scene has given birth to many legendary musicians. However, one blues outfit — ZZ Top — has remained a standout for almost half a century.

ZZ Top entered the Texas blues scene with its own brand of spicy Tex-Mex blues rock. With its driving blues guitar and twang nuances, the first track of its debut “ZZ Top’s First Album” set a musical standard that the band has followed ever since. Hits such as “Mexican Blackbird,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Waitin’ for the Bus/Jesus Just Left Chicago” helped propel this blues trio to a permanent place in both blues and rock histories.

Billy Gibbons (guitar/vocals), Dusty Hill (bass/vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) will stop in the Azalea City this Saturday on their “Tonnage Tour” in support of their latest release “Live — Greatest Hits from Around the World.” Hailed as the “first official live album” for ZZ Top, it contains 15 tracks recorded in 13 cities around the globe.

ZZ Top fans can experience fan favorites as well as a guest appearance by Jeff Beck. While this album is a chance for fans to indirectly experience this renowned band live whenever they please, ZZ Top’s live show is a must for any rock or blues fan.