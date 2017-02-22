Foley-based UTC Aerospace Systems recently earned the distinction of being named one of IndustryWeek magazine’s 2016 Best Plants in North America. The facility is part of the company’s aerostructures business. UTC Aerospace Systems is a unit of Farmington, Connecticut-headquartered United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

“We’re extremely proud of the dedicated workforce in Foley,” aerostructures president Marc Duvall said. “Their expertise and outstanding ongoing performance have made Foley a site to be benchmarked. This award shows the world what we’ve known for years: The people in our Foley location are a highly engaged team that strive to make their aircraft more intelligent, more electric and more integrated.”

As part of aerostructures’ original equipment (OE) business, the Foley site employs about 600 people who assemble nacelle components and oversee the integration of propulsion systems for the Airbus A320neo platform. In addition, the site will provide support for other new airplane platforms including the Bombardier C Series, the Embraer E2 and the Mitsubishi Regional Jet.

The OE manufacturing facility currently has a footprint of about 230,000 square feet. Later this year an 80,000-square-foot expansion site, currently under construction, will open primarily to house engine integration activities. The OE facility is co-located with the Alabama Service Center — a 210,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for nacelle systems serving customers in the Americas. It employs upwards of 200 workers.

Together, the two businesses are Baldwin County’s largest manufacturing employer, encompassing some 520,000 square feet to house engine integration operations along with existing nacelle assembly, propulsion systems integration and MRO operations.

Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek “Best Plants” awards program annually recognizes plants located in North America that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction and create stimulating and rewarding work environments.

UTC Aerospace Systems designs manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries. The company supports a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities.

Local broker establishes endowment

According to a news release, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Cooper & Co. Inc. has established a $20,000 endowment scholarship in memory of its founder, Aden Jack Cooper.

The Aden Jack Cooper Endowed Scholarship will be awarded annually to an outstanding junior or senior real estate student within the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell College of Business. It will be presented at the college’s annual business honors convocation, held in April.

“There is no more fitting tribute to the life and career of Jack Cooper than the establishment of this scholarship that will assist deserving real estate students,” said Lynnell Morrow, company vice president. “We are excited to help promising students from our community achieve their full educational potential and at the same time honor the memory and work of our founder.”

The merit-based scholarship will be available to junior or senior college students majoring in the Mitchell College of Business with a concentration in real estate. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be a resident of Mobile or Baldwin county. Applications for the 2017-2018 school year are now available on the USA website.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cooper & Co. Inc. was founded in 1970 by Jack and Patricia Cooper and has grown to more than six offices serving both Mobile and Baldwin counties. They offer a full menu of services including residential, commercial, property management, resort beach properties and timberland sales in both Alabama and Mississippi. The company is the largest locally owned real estate brokerage in the area.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is based in Irvine, California. It is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Spay-a-thon lottery

For the seventh consecutive year, central Gulf Coast veterinarians and vet techs will join together to participate in a spay-a-thon. Beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until 10 p.m., local animal care specialists will volunteer their time to alter as many cats and dogs as possible. The event, sponsored by Save a Stray, will take place at Spring Hill Animal Clinic (SHAC) on Friday, March 10.

The event is in support of National Spay Day, dedicated to encouraging pet owners to be responsible by spaying or neutering pets to prevent unwanted offspring and to assist low-income families with pet alteration. The date was chosen to help prevent many unwanted animals from ending up in animal shelters and on the streets.

Services are provided free of charge. An appointment is necessary and a lottery system will be used to fill spots. Until Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m., those who desire to have their pet spayed or neutered during the spay-a-thon can submit their pets for the lottery by calling SHAC.

Those who are drawn by random selection will be notified by phone Friday, March 3. There is a 60-pound weight limit and each household may bring a maximum of two animals for alteration.

Donations and veterinary supplies are welcomed to help support this event. Other needed items include paper towels, bleach, hand soap, hand sanitizer, blankets and towels. These items can be dropped off at 488 Springhill Ave.

Save a Stray is a nonprofit organization in Mobile designed to help pets in the area. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

SHAC offers alterations for cats and dogs throughout the year with the goal of decreasing pet overpopulation. Prices for alteration are $35 for male cats, $50 for female cats, $55 for male puppies, $60 for female puppies, $60 for adult male dogs and $65 for adult female dogs. SHAC also offers full veterinary care services, including vaccinations, wellness care, dental cleanings, blood work and general surgery. For more information, visit its website.