Police in Mobile have made one arrest in a pair of unrelated murders reported in the early hours of Friday evening, though a suspect in the second murder has yet to be identified.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a reported shooting near Wilson Avenue on Jan. 27 led investigators to a man who’d been shot in the area. According to police, 43-year-old Johnathan Carstarphen was found in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Carstarphen was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. So far, no suspect in the case has been identified by the MPD, though anyone with information is asked to call the MPD’s tipline at 251 208-7211 or Crime Stoppers 251 208-7000.

Less than hour later, police responded a report of a person being stabbed on West Gulf Field Drive. On their arrival, police located Kendale Ely, 38, inside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. Ely was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The MPD said 26-year-old Nigel Steele was interviewed by homicide detectives and arrested and charged with Ely’s murder. A review of local jail records indicates Steele has no prior arrests in the area.