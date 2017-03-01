This past week Red or White hosted an amazing wine tasting featuring samples from 10 different Oregon wineries, proving that pinot noir from the Willamette Valley is nowhere near losing steam. There were several rosés that held our attention as well, and it was nice to get a tour of the “other” wine country, all in our own backyard.

Did I mention the food? There was a Mediterranean table with hummus and amazing lamb, another with Murder Point oysters and shrimp, Nashville-style hot chicken on a stick and some incredible donuts and indescribable cookie bits for dessert. Any or all of these items could hold stellar permanent menu spots.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next event by following Red or White on Instagram and Facebook.

Windmill Market has new additions coming soon

Fairhope’s Windmill Market has some new tenants. Along with Will Hughes Catering and Market and Mary Ann’s Deli, there will soon be a new game in town with The Ox Kitchen.

Described as “New Southern Casual,” guests can prepare their taste buds for fried oyster sandwiches, loaded salads and the like. Expect great things from owner Bo Hamilton (formerly of Thyme) and his crew. It’s just good food and no bull. We will let you know as soon as it opens.

Pondera in Lillian grand opening March 1-5

Fans of the Pondera Plantation in Lillian should rest easy knowing the restaurant is under new management and plans a five-day grand opening celebration March 1-5.

The steak and seafood restaurant at 33802 U.S. Highway 98 is a log cabin-style structure that provides diners with an “1800s” atmosphere that is a little Southern, a little Western and a little nautical. It opened in 2016 but subsequently shut down and is set to reopen with a new team.

It may be interesting to take a ride to Elberta and hang a left toward the place that has been called, “part dining experience, part museum.”

“It’s a vintage and antique showcase open for public viewing during dining hours,” says Ron Halford, executive manager.

The restaurant aims to use local produce and products from surrounding farms and waterways.

“We want to embrace the farm-to-table concept by providing our customers fresh, seasonal foods supplied by nearby communities,” adds Adam Halford, general manager.

Visit www.ponderaplantation.com for more details.

Fabled Brew gets Fairhope coffee lovers wired

When owner Darryl Lindsay told me Fabled Brew was known as the third-coolest coffee shop in Alabama by besthingsal.com, my ears perked up. Lattes with organic syrups, milk and espresso contribute to that honor, but what sealed the deal for the No. 3 listing could have been the Oublies.

Organic yogurt, gluten-free cookies and breads, you’ve had things of that nature. But the Oublie is Fabled Brew’s signature creation. Light, flaky dough stuffed with goodies such as Conecuh sausage, organic spinach and artichokes, ham and cheese, strawberries and cream cheese, or bananas and Nutella really woke me up.

Run, don’t walk to 21180-B State Highway 181, next to Wal-Mart, for the coffee they claim is a story in every cup.

