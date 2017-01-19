Two people were seriously injured early Thursday afternoon when a woman Foley police said was stalking an employee of Freeman Collision allegedly tried to run over him.

Foley police identified the woman as Susan Kotkiewicz, 56. They said in a news release that she had a history of stalking a male employee of Freeman Collision on East Laurel Avenue, and that she rapidly accelerated from the State Farm parking lot across Cypress Street toward the man, who was standing in a bay at Freeman Collision.

Kotkiewicz’s vehicle struck a silver Camry traveling north on Cypress. The Camry slammed into the building, while the suspect’s vehicle collided with a parked car and pushed it into the building. Both Kotkiewicz and the unidentified female driver of the Camry suffered serious injuries.

Kotkiewicz was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile. The other driver was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and later transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Police said the intended male victim was not injured. The Freeman Collision building and the three vehicles incurred significant damage.

Kotkiewicz will be charged with attempted murder of the employee, first-degree stalking, first-degree assault of the driver of the Camry, and reckless driving, police said. The incident took place about 12:45 p.m.