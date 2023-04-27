Sheriff aims to fight federal sex discrimination lawsuit

The docket and processing area at Mobile Metro Jail. (Photo by Chard Riley)

Federal prosecutors and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) are nearing a $2-million agreement to settle long-outstanding complaints that inmates at Mobile Metro Jail created a “sexually hostile work environment” for corrections staff.

According to the settlement signed, MCSO has agreed to pay $2,020,000 in “compensatory damages” to female correctional staff. Per the conditions, MCSO is not admitting to any wrongdoing in the case, but is agreeing to the payments and to enact certain measures to prevent and report any future harassment, including disciplinary protocols for violating sexual conduct standards, updating the jail’s policies, adding special training and creating a new role dedicated to hearing complaints.

