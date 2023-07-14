The legal fight over former Secretary of State Mabel Amos’ charitable trust has brought Alabama’s attorney general and Ethics Commission director into potential conflict since the case was first filed a year ago, but despite producing verbal fireworks and headlines, the suit has hardly progressed at all in court.
Last July, the relatives of former Alabama Secretary of State Mabel Amos filed suit against Regions alleging their deceased aunt’s charitable trust worth millions has been mishandled and raided by its board members — who include Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton.
The case even drew the attention of Attorney General Steve Marshall, who has accused Albritton of fraud and self-dealing as he seeks to take on a plaintiff’s role in the civil suit. But the case also includes motions from a would-be high school-aged plaintiff questioning Marshall’s financial relationship with the attorneys representing Regions. The latest motions this week have Marshall attempting to have that student blocked from becoming a plaintiff in the case.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick has yet to rule on any of the large number of motions, objections or petitions piling up — save for one continuation.
The lawsuit followed stories that began in 2021 in this newspaper detailing how Albritton’s children received $120,000 in scholarship money from the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund while their father served as a board member for the trust. The scholarship payments started before Albritton was appointed as the state’s chief ethics official, according to tax records, and continued for several years after he took the position. Legal experts, including Marshall, are on record saying they believe Albritton engaged in self-dealing. For his part, Albritton has denied the charge, claiming he abstained from voting for his children’s scholarships as the other two members of the board — one of whom was Albritton’s law partner — voted to give his children scholarships based on merit.
Albritton’s law firm created the charitable trust in Amos’ will when she was in her 90s, and it placed two members of the Albritton firm — Tom Albritton and Rick Clifton — on the board, along with a third board member from Union Bank. That ultimately became John Bell from Regions when Union was bought out by the larger bank.
The fund was designed to provide scholarships to high-achieving-yet-financially needy students, and for the first decade of its existence IRS 990 Form tax filings indicate a small number of relatively modest scholarships were awarded annually. But in 2011, oil was discovered on property Amos had owned. By 2013 the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund was flush with millions of dollars and Albritton’s children, as well as those of others connected to his firm, began receiving substantial scholarships. Critics have questioned whether the children of lawyers, doctors and law firm employees met the standards of “financial need” set as one of the criteria in Amos’ will for being awarded a scholarship.
In 2014, Regions began concealing the names of scholarship recipients on those 990 Forms — something it had not done in the preceding decade’s worth of filings. The bank has refused to reveal the names of recipients from 2014 on.
Last summer, Megan Carmack and her mother Leigh Gulley — Amos’ great-grandniece and grandniece respectively — filed suit against Regions bank for what they claimed were excessive management fees charged for oversight of the trust. The bank’s fees climbed dramatically after oil was discovered and Regions has taken more than $1 million in fees over the years, even as the amount of hours worked per week as designated on the 990 Forms has never increased above five hours.
Questions over “standing,” or who has a legal interest in how the fund is run, have been an issue since the beginning. While Carmack and Gulley are blood relatives, the fact they are not named in Amos’ will complicates their involvement. Meanwhile, Conecuh County high school student Tyra Lindsey filed a separate lawsuit as a member of the class of Alabamians who could benefit from the scholarship program. Her attorney, Byron Mathews, Jr., has argued for Lindsey’s right to represent potential scholarship recipients, and has sought to bring Albritton and the rest of the trust’s board members in as defendants — something that was not done in the Carmack case. Ultimately, Lindsey’s case was combined with Carmack v. Regions.
On July 10, Marshall’s office filed a motion in the case to dismiss Lindsey’s complaint. The AG also filed a motion for a protective order to keep Lindsey’s attorney from engaging in any more discovery in the case. The move is something of an about-face for Marshall’s office, which in Lindsey v. Mabel Amos Memorial Fund, took no position on whether the student had the standing to be involved in a lawsuit regarding the trust.
In a transcript of a pre-trial hearing April 26 before Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Brooke Reid, attorney Alan Dodd, representing Marshall’s office in the case, argued the AG has standing as the law enforcement official tasked with oversight of such trusts, but left the decision on whether Lindsey has an actual interest in the case up to the judge.
“I agree that the AG has standing, and that's easy because everybody concurs,” Dodd said. “I don't have any position on Mr. Mathews' (Lindsey’s attorney) argument because I — I mean that's not my — That's you.”
That case was ultimately combined with the Carmack case filed earlier, leaving the question of Lindsey’s involvement up to Judge Hardwick.
Marshall’s July 10 motion seeks to remove Lindsey from the Carmack case entirely.
“Petitioner Tyra Lindsey, a minor, by and through her natural guardian (the ‘Petitioner’ or ‘Lindsey’) should be dismissed as a party in this action for lack of standing. Without standing, Petitioner Lindsey lacks the capacity to sue and has failed to state a claim on which relief can be granted,” the AG wrote.
Lindsey’s response to the motion, written by Mathews, attempts to explain her involvement is not a traditional “claim,” but an effort to get the court to intervene in the administration of the trust. He also pointed out that when Marshall became a plaintiff in Lindsey v. Mabel Amos Memorial Fund, Judge Reid did not replace Lindsey as a plaintiff.
“The AG was ‘added as a party plaintiff,’ not substituted as ‘the’ party plaintiff,” Mathews wrote.
Mathews also claimed there had been “extensive cooperation” between himself and the AG’s office as well as its attorney, Dodd. Some of that came in the form of shared information, as well as Mathews helping correct inaccuracies in the AG’s filings. In his response, Mathews claims Marshall’s office even asked for information he gained through informal discovery and it was shared with the assurance the “AG would take no position with respect to (Lindsey’s) standing.”
Some of the discovery Marshall’s motion would appear to block involves his office’s use of attorneys from the law firm of Maynard, Cooper & Gale for outside work. Mathews’ response claims the law firm and Regions both were donors to Marshall’s political campaigns and that the AG’s office had “facilitated millions of dollars in outside legal work to Maynard, Cooper & Gale.” Mathews argues that these conflicts of interest by Marshall’s office provide a need for Lindsey, as a member of the beneficiary class, to participate in the suit.
Mathews also concludes the attempt to produce discovery related to such conflicts are behind Marshall’s efforts to have Lindsey removed from the case.
“Petitioner’s discovery requests may have hit a sore spot. The timing wasn’t advantageous for disclosure of the AG’s hiring of outside law firms,” Mathews wrote. “The Alabama Legislature’s Contract Review Committee has recently conducted hearings on why it is necessary for the state to spend millions on the hiring of outside lawyers (i.e. Bill Lunsford, a Maynard, Cooper partner) to do the work of the AG’s office.”
For its part, Regions has stated in a motion that Marshall’s office should be the only plaintiff granted standing in the Carmack case.
Asked to explain his cause for concern the connections between Marshall, Regions and their shared attorneys could potentially derail intervention into the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund by the court, Mathews raised the question of whether Marshall should recuse from the suit.
“The AG is supposed to represent the interest of a charitable Trust and its beneficiaries. Here, the Trustee and its law firm were major contributors to the AG’s 2022 reelection campaign. The trustee’s law firm has received millions of dollars representing the State of Alabama in outside legal representation, which was facilitated by the AG. The Trustee’s law firm, Maynard, Cooper & Gale, has thus been virtually on the AG’s payroll,” Mathews wrote.
“Maynard, Cooper is also defending the Trustee in the AGs complaint in this case against Regions. Without casting aspersions on anyone’s honesty or ethics, the optics of this are not good. Our judicial system is based on cases and controversies where the parties are adversarial. The AG in the past (the investigation of Gov. Bentley) stated that he should recuse himself if there is even an appearance of impropriety.”
Marshall’s office did not respond to multiple questions regarding this case and the AG’s most recent motions.
