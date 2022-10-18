The city of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy.
The activities will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, with the “Run for your life 5K.” This will be a zombie-themed run, and costumes are encouraged. There will be a one-mile fun run after the 5K, so all ages and skill levels can join the fun. A $10 registration fee covers the cost of participation and an official T-shirt. You can register for the 5K by clicking here and the Fun Run by clicking here. Registration for the 5K and the Fun Run will be open through Friday, October 21.
After the races, the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) has lined up an evening full of fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a live DJ, beloved characters, and bounce house inflatables. If you’re looking for candy, there will also be trick-or-treating throughout the festivities.
There will be an all-ages costume contest with multiple categories, including one for pets. The pet contest will begin at 5 p.m., and people will start showing off their costumes beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be awards for the most creative, scariest, best group, funniest, and most original costumes. Contest participants (pets and humans) need to pre-register by next Friday, October 21. You can register for the MobtoberFest costume contest by clicking here and the pet costume contest by clicking here.
After the costume winners have been crowned, there will be live music from Lisa Perkins & the E-Lusion Band from 60 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
