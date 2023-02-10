Alabama Power Company (APCO) will pay back $62 million to customers, after a Public Service Commission order Tuesday.
The power company does not yet know how much individual customers will be refunded. The company also won’t give the refunds immediately.
“Alabama Power can confirm that approximately $62 million will be refunded to eligible customers on August 2023 bills,” Spokesman Anthony Cook confirmed in an email message. “We are currently evaluating the direction given by the commission to best estimate the refund for a typical residential customer and will follow up once we know more.”
While it’s unclear how much each customer will get back from the utility in August, Alabama Power was given the greenlight by the same Public Service Commission to raise rates in December and January. The latest increase was 4 percent, which works out to $6.81 per month on an average bill. The company blamed the increase at the time on “compliance with federal requirements, unprecedented inflation and economic conditions” for its newest planned rate hike.
“These federal mandates and regulations, with which the company and utilities across the country must comply, continue to pressure customer costs,” the statement read.
The federal mandates were related to “environmental compliance, as well as other regulatory standards related to our industry,” APCO spokeswoman Beth Thomas wrote in an email.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
