“The Portable Door,” a “Harry Potter”-inspired, old-school Jim Henson Company throwback adventure, has magic, quirkiness, practical effects, charm, imagination and more cheese than a charcuterie board. As such, it was delightful, and a nice addition to that ever-tricky live-action kid film genre. 

I guess you don’t have to be a psychiatrist to analyze why I feel attracted to kids’ films that look like the kids’ films I grew up with in the ’80s and ’90s. That means if it looks a bit crappy, so much the better as far as I’m concerned. So when one of this film’s stars gets to don some huge rubbery prosthetics to portray a goblin (I won’t spoil the plot by saying who it is), I was totally on board. And the fact that some electrical kind of magic zapping effects looked vaguely like they were from the first “Tron,” well, bring it on. 

