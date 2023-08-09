“The Portable Door,” a “Harry Potter”-inspired, old-school Jim Henson Company throwback adventure, has magic, quirkiness, practical effects, charm, imagination and more cheese than a charcuterie board. As such, it was delightful, and a nice addition to that ever-tricky live-action kid film genre.
I guess you don’t have to be a psychiatrist to analyze why I feel attracted to kids’ films that look like the kids’ films I grew up with in the ’80s and ’90s. That means if it looks a bit crappy, so much the better as far as I’m concerned. So when one of this film’s stars gets to don some huge rubbery prosthetics to portray a goblin (I won’t spoil the plot by saying who it is), I was totally on board. And the fact that some electrical kind of magic zapping effects looked vaguely like they were from the first “Tron,” well, bring it on.
I have noticed some other family films lately that tap into a familiar-feeling silliness and frankly, lack of sophistication, like “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” 2017’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” or even the 2010 Nicolas Cage flick “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” (don’t hate, check it out on Disney+). And I guess if a movie seems like it might be appropriate for a VHS format, it seems to resonate with me.
“The Portable Door” definitely works that way. Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Tom Holt, this is the story of Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson) an average young man in London who falls upon an opportunity to be an intern in a mysterious company named J.W. Wells. Their mission is obscure and their methods inexplicable, and I would say things there are not what they seem but since everyone there looks, dresses and acts peculiar, I suppose things are precisely as they seem.
A winsome young lady named Sophie (Sophie Wilde) starts at the same time as Paul and, as in “Harry Potter,” they slowly discover they have heretofore untapped special powers. In this case, the firm J.W. Wells is secretly in business manufacturing coincidences on earth. Presiding over it all is Christoph Waltz as Humphrey Wells, with Sam Neill as his cranky second-in-command. The offices are fun to look at, with a labyrinth of office cubbies, luddite technology and, of course, doors, with lots of quirky wallpaper. The world-building of their secret business is intriguing and whimsical.
Paul eventually finds the lost “portable door,” which is magical and can take you anywhere. Together he and Sophie use it to explore the world and as the kids say, “catch feelings” for one another. They also uncover sinister purposes within J.W. Wells. Some of this is a bit of a grab bag of influences and it does not always hold up to heavy scrutiny plot-wise. I recommend you simply not scrutinize the plot and just enjoy the ride.
The characters of Paul and Sophie are both fun and interesting, and veterans Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill have a lovely time chewing up the scenery. Patrick Gibson is particularly engaging as Paul, bringing an affable British cluelessness to his character that is reminiscent of something Martin Freeman might give us. When all was said and done, I’m not sure the payoff was entirely equal to the setup, but I’m also not sorry I watched it. I was there for the retro vibes, not a logical and airtight exploration of the ethics and management goals of the J.W. Wells Co. and their portable door. All in all, this was a perfectly silly misadventure with a charmingly old-fashioned appeal.
“The Portable Door” is streaming on Amazon Prime.
New This Week
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel, “Dracula,” this tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London.All multiplex theaters.
“Dreamin’ Wild”
The true story of love and redemption and what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson (Casey Affleck) and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after 30 years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece. While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife, brother and father come to terms with the past and their new-found fame.AMC Mobile 16, AMC Wharf.
“Mob Land”
Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez) robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey (Kevin Dillon). But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia’s revenge-seeking enforcer (Stephen Dorff), who threatens Shelby’s wife (Ashley Benson) and daughter. With its unpredictable twists and turns, “Mob Land” is a heart-pounding, action thriller.AMC Wharf.
