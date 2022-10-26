catherine-called-birdy-1.jpg

Catherine Called Birdy” - Working Title Films

Andrew Scott shines as a charming but feckless medieval girl dad in “Catherine Called Birdy,” alongside an even more delightful Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”) as his daughter, Birdy. Adapted by Lena Dunham from the 1994 award-winning YA book by Karen Cushman, it is amazing to see what Dunham, who captured such a contemporary zeitgeist with her breakthrough TV show “Girls” back in 2012, has done with a historical tale. I think she might just be a smart, intuitive creator who has a lot to say about the subject, which in both cases is indeed girls.

When I tell you that this film distinguishes itself with a frank, hilarious depiction of puberty, menstruation and various other facts of life, please do not jump to the conclusion that Dunham has made something particularly edgy, slathering graphic sensibilities on a historical piece to be cool. Rather, the earthy, realistic details of life are simply refreshing to see here, and she pulls off this magic trick of connecting realistic characters through the centuries, so that Birdy becomes someone beautifully recognizable to us in 2022.

catherine-called-birdy-2.jpg

Catherine Called Birdy” - Working Title Films
Call Jane

“Call Jane” - FirstGen Content
prey-devil.jpg

“Prey for the Devil” - Lionsgate
ram-setu.jpg

“Ram Setu” - Amazon Prime Video
thank-god.jpg

“Thank God” - Azure Entertainment
till.jpg

“Till” - MGM
TÁR (2022)

Todd Field’s TÁR will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Florian Hoffmeister / Focus Features

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.