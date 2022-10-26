Todd Field’s TÁR will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Florian Hoffmeister / Focus Features
Andrew Scott shines as a charming but feckless medieval girl dad in “Catherine Called Birdy,” alongside an even more delightful Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”) as his daughter, Birdy. Adapted by Lena Dunham from the 1994 award-winning YA book by Karen Cushman, it is amazing to see what Dunham, who captured such a contemporary zeitgeist with her breakthrough TV show “Girls” back in 2012, has done with a historical tale. I think she might just be a smart, intuitive creator who has a lot to say about the subject, which in both cases is indeed girls.
When I tell you that this film distinguishes itself with a frank, hilarious depiction of puberty, menstruation and various other facts of life, please do not jump to the conclusion that Dunham has made something particularly edgy, slathering graphic sensibilities on a historical piece to be cool. Rather, the earthy, realistic details of life are simply refreshing to see here, and she pulls off this magic trick of connecting realistic characters through the centuries, so that Birdy becomes someone beautifully recognizable to us in 2022.
Another element that makes this film so special is the richness of all the side characters and relationships. The chief concern of the plot is the question of who Birdy will be forced to wed, since her family is titled but out of money and, as the only daughter, her marriage is their only potential source of income. While Birdy fends off potential suitors, we see her beloved Uncle George (Joe Alwyn) and her best friend Aelis (Isis Hainsworth) both get paired off to extremely disparate partners, and these points fill in our understanding of how marriage used to work.
Despite such creative anachronisms as a soundtrack that includes “My Boyfriend’s Back” and a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Dunham manages to craft a detailed explanation of life in medieval times that rings true at least on an emotional level. We get to really spend time inside family life, and it truly breathes on the screen. The investment in Birdy’s fate comes, not just from a wonderfully spirited performance of a delightfully written main character, but from the detailed scenes surrounding the other characters, and in particular, the way their partnerships play out.
Of course, it is still Birdy who is at the center of it all, and Ramsey, whose preternaturally mature character on “Games of Thrones” made her a fan favorite, is again in complete control of our attention here. She is bold, emotional, sneaky, smart, ridiculous, immature and brave. This story would not work if the audience did not love her and if we did not see the love she had for her family, and her family for her. Ramsey and Dunham, partners in the crime of daring a young girl to choose her fate, have given us a splendid, moving tale in “Catherine Called Birdy,” and they pull off a conclusion that deviates from the novel but makes you stand up and cheer.
All the corners and crannies of this story are put to good use, and every encounter deepens our understanding of Birdy’s life with her family. This well-written film modernizes a medieval story in a sensitive, intelligent way, and Dunham tacks her narrative to emotional details with tact and aplomb, so that even a father named Lord Rollo, who orders a tiger for himself, becomes a recognizable, relatable dad.
“Catherine Called Birdy” is streaming on Amazon.
New This Week
Call Jane
Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver) and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku). Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line. AMC Mobile 16.
Prey for the Devil
Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist … but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. All multiplex theaters.
Ram Setu
An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary “Ram Setu” before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. AMC Mobile 16.
Thank God
After a road accident, Ayaan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) finds himself in Heaven with God (Ajay Devgn), who tells him that a game of life will be played with him. If he wins, he will return to Earth. If he loses, he will be sent to Hell in this Hindi language fantasy comedy. AMC Mobile 16.
Till
A profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world. AMC Mobile 16.
TÁR
From producer-writer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as the iconic musician Lydia Tár. TÁR examines the changing nature of power and its impact and durability in our modern world. AMC Mobile 16.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
