“Air” is a smooth, entertainingly light drama that can be enjoyed on many levels. If you are a basketball fan — or were one in 1984 when Michael Jordan blew up and changed the landscape of sports and pop culture forever. He did that not just by becoming the tremendous basketball star he was, but by the phenomenon of the Nike Air Jordan sneaker, and that is what this film is about.
Matt Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike executive in charge of basketball interests at the Oregon-based company. Ben Affleck, who also directed the film, is Nike co-founder and CEO Phil Knight. Knight and Vaccaro are long-time friends who can tell each other the truth about their bad decisions and true feelings, and we can only assume the real-life relationship between Damon and Affleck mirrors this situation, which makes their scenes even more fun to watch.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
