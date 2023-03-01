woman-king.jpg

“The Woman King” isn’t for everyone, only those who like drama, excitement, action, costumes and emotion. Aside from those niche experiences, it has little to offer.

It is a beautiful, emotional action epic, similar to “Gladiator,” except instead of grizzled Russell Crowe as the lead, audiences are roused to cheers by grizzled Viola Davis as Nanisca, the tough leader of an all-female warrior clan called the Agojie. Set in the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, this film portrays personal dramas against an epic historical backdrop, as the Agojie decide to fight back against the slave trade. At the same time, Nanisca faces her own past, spurred to action by headstrong newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbedu).

