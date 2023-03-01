“The Woman King” isn’t for everyone, only those who like drama, excitement, action, costumes and emotion. Aside from those niche experiences, it has little to offer.
It is a beautiful, emotional action epic, similar to “Gladiator,” except instead of grizzled Russell Crowe as the lead, audiences are roused to cheers by grizzled Viola Davis as Nanisca, the tough leader of an all-female warrior clan called the Agojie. Set in the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, this film portrays personal dramas against an epic historical backdrop, as the Agojie decide to fight back against the slave trade. At the same time, Nanisca faces her own past, spurred to action by headstrong newcomer Nawi (Thuso Mbedu).
When Nawi politely declines her parental choice for a husband after he hits her the moment he meets her, she is chucked into palace servitude and joins the Agojie where, she is told, many unwieldy daughters are sent. She takes up with seasoned soldier Izogie, in a searing, stand-out performance by Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) and begins her training. The Agojie live a life away from men and never marry or bear children. Within the walls of their retreat is a fierce female kingdom, attended by eunuchs, and there the Agojie give their lives to their collective service, training for battle. Is it shallow for me to point out that their uniforms are super cool?
In all seriousness, the textiles, costumes and overall production design are fabulous and transportive, from the nifty tunics of the soldiers to the opulent robes of King Ghezo (John Boyega) and his magnificently bejeweled queen (Jayme Lawson). The walls of the Agojie stronghold are made of vibrant red mud, creating a tactile, realistic world that adds to the action.
But the action is really what this story is all about. King Ghezo allows his people to be sold by the neighboring Kingdom of the Ojo to Portuguese slavers, and the central conflict is between King Ghezo’s status quo and Nanisca’s revolt against the slave trade. I think the most revolutionary thing about this film is Viola Davis’s age. She looks old and she looks extremely tough and awesome. The fights, of which there are many, are believable and logical. After so many CGI, usually Marvel-sponsored battles in which there almost aren’t any stakes because anything is possible, fights like these, which are grounded in reality, are fascinating and suspenseful.
While Nawi’s journey becomes one of the driving narratives of the film, a romantic dalliance with Portuguese visitor Malik (Jordan Bolger) is important to the plot but borderline silly. His performance is somewhat unconvincing and while all the African characters are decked out in the aforementioned incredible fabrics, Malik looks exactly like the cover of a Harlequin romance novel. Of course, the Portuguese slavers’ visit to Dahomey is what sets the plot in motion, so I understand it was necessary, but the love scenes between Malik and Nawi were woefully hokey and wooden. Like the visitors themselves, this element felt out of place.
Most of the film, however, is narratively satisfying, exciting and emotional. The Agojie’s songs and chants are a thrilling, driving undercurrent to their machete-wielding ass-kicking, and “The Woman King” is an edge-of-your-seat historical action epic that is miraculously helmed by an older lady. It’s incredibly cool.
“The Woman King” is now available to rent and is streaming on Netflix.
New This Week
Movies in the Park
As the weather turns nicer and nicer, you might want to venture outdoors to see a movie in one of Mobile’s parks. Events from 6-9 p.m., with screenings starting at sunset, begin in March with “Detective Pikachu” on March 2 at the Connie Hudson Senior Center. The 2014 version of “Annie” screens March 9 at Figures Park, while“Luca” is scheduled March 16 at Heroes Park. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be screened March 23 at Matthews Park; “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971, thank God) is March 30 in Trimmier Park. Get ready for the new Indiana Jones movie by watching an old one, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on April 6 at Hope Community Center. Then, on April 13, “Onward” takes place in Mardi Gras Park and, for Earth Day, “The Lorax” screens April 20 in Hillsdale Park.
Creed III
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. “Creed III” is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
In this Guy Ritchie comedy, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
