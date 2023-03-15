This issue marks 20 years since my palaver first appeared in this newspaper. I wasn’t the Arts editor yet, but a general columnist. Still, that initial piece was about local culture, what worked, what didn’t and how it looked through more objective eyes at different vantage points.
I compared a pair of expert surveys from 1960 and 2001. The commonalities between the reports were testimony to the glacial pace of Southern life and culture. Now 60 years past that initial survey, differences between then and today are more apparent.
The first survey noted a poor airport, an emptying downtown and insignificant tourism. Now, a new airport is underway at Brookley and tourism is getting a boost from attractions Jim Crow would have thwarted in 1960.
The survey decried a mall culture that doesn’t exist in the same way now, although retail strips do proliferate in West Mobile. Clusters of retail throughout the city’s historic neighborhoods have sprouted or been rejuvenated.
Downtown changed most over the span. Its sum of workspace, retail and hospitality businesses has mushroomed, with a significant bump in the last decade. That said, it still took over 30 years to make it happen since the downtown revitalization ball started rolling in the Reagan era. Momentum was slow to build, but at a pace that obviously suited Mobile. Locals bided their time with what might have frustrated folks in Atlanta or Nashville.
In a far cry from 1960, there are currently four museums and a museum-sized art gallery inside the Henry Aaron Loop. A monthly art stroll fills downtown streets and sidewalks. There are more places to live downtown than there have been in a half-century, and there are also regular operas, ballets and genre-spanning musical concerts.
Pressed to find room for improvement, maybe the presence of professional, touring theater companies could fill a niche. I know too many people who head to New Orleans or Birmingham to catch a glimpse of “Hamilton” or “To Kill a Mockingbird” for me not to wonder how a single night of a top-caliber company would do here. I’ve heard others speculate professional exposure could whet appetites.
One glance at ticket prices in those markets, though, chips away at my confidence. When touring companies have visited, star power drives sales. Put Vivica A. Fox on stage and ticket sales skyrocket. And one-night runs are our target. We lack the density for more.
In an era where in-home entertainment is more available than ever, you’d have to sell an audience on some social aspect, too. ArtWalk’s street party flavor gives it staying power.
A Government Plaza gathering recently heard Mobile’s mayor talk about a recruiting pitch to commercial dignitaries. He sought to impress by citing businesses and sports, which prompted his administrative aide to remind the mayor of the opera, symphony and ballet.
“That’s what we wanted to hear,” the visitor said once arts entered the picture.
Brooklyn comes to Midtown
The 1980s was a fertile time for period comedy based in New York City’s Jewish neighborhoods. Even before Woody Allen’s 1987 “Radio Days” lit screens, Neil Simon’s Eugene trilogy ruled stage and screen. The arc’s seminal piece, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” was a Depression-era comedy following a Jewish teen as he deals with puberty and a search for identity while coping with his overbearing family. It grabbed three Tony and a pair of Drama Desk awards.
The Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.) will stage the American classic March 17–April 2. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are 2 p.m.
One of the best rituals of the ever-evolving Arty Awards by the Mobile Arts Council (MAC) has been the addition of the Last Curtain Call portion of the awards ceremony. The memorial segment honors those inhabitants of the Mobile Bay arts and culture sphere who sadly passed away in the previous year. The gratitude is integral to recalling the grand sweep of arts support in Mobile, the number of people who have given it life in numerous capacities.
MAC is seeking the names of those individuals who were artists, volunteers, patrons or anyone who impacted the arts and cultural community who have passed since January 2022. If you have the name of someone who deserves acknowledgement, you can give their name, activities and other information to MAC Development Director Angela Montgomery at 251-432-9796 or by going to mobilearts.org and clicking “Artys” in the “Programs” pulldown menu.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
