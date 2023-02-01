“I’m always on the lookout for something new and different,” Mobile Opera General Director Scott Wright said. “For the Winter Gala, we need something relatively short, without a full orchestra.”
The proper scale of cast and accompaniment emerged in “Let Freedom Sing: The Story of Marian Anderson.” As a bargain, it contained a degree of historic awareness and inspiration Wright finds timely.
“[Anderson] just had this quiet, persistent courage that changes things and makes a difference,” Wright said. “All our storytelling has some message in it. Some are subtle and vague, but this one is especially powerful.”
One of the United States’ most celebrated contralto voices of the 20th century, Anderson was a Black female born in 1897 in Philadelphia, so she faced challenges unknown by many of her artistic colleagues. Starting at age 6, she sang solos and duets in Union Baptist Church. An aunt arranged early gigs at other events and at age 10, Anderson was often a soloist with the People’s Chorus of Philadelphia.
Anderson’s father died when she was just 12 years old, so her family moved in with her grandfather, a man born into slavery. Her community collectively raised money for Anderson’s private singing lessons and education. Unsurprisingly, the all-White Philadelphia Musical Academy denied Anderson admission due to her race. Undaunted, she headed north and won a New York Philharmonic singing competition.
In the early 1930s, Anderson toured Europe to wide acclaim. Her subsequent stateside return was better received, and her recordings became bestsellers.
That said, Anderson still bumped into the color line. Jim Crow laws kept her from hotels and restaurants. In 1939, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) cited a White performers-only policy in denying Anderson from performing at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt resigned from the DAR and set the wheels in motion for a public concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Finally, instead of performing for roughly 4,000 attendees in Constitution Hall, Anderson ended up performing for a crowd estimated at 75,000, in addition to millions of radio listeners.
“She triumphs by doing nothing except what she does well. It's the art that speaks for her,” Wright said.
Anderson would return to the Lincoln Memorial when she was present for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963. She sang at presidential inaugurations and was awarded a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement, a Congressional Gold Medal and a United Nations Peace Prize.
Wright had never heard of “Let Freedom Sing” when he stumbled across it, since it only premiered in 2009. He contacted friends at the Washington National Opera to get their impression. Then he acquired a perusal copy that set the score loose in his mind’s ear.
“Parts of it are really lush and lovely, but then the percussive parts are rhythmically challenging,” Wright said.
The story comes alive on Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Murphy High School Auditorium (100 S. Carlen St.). Tickets are $25, $10 for students, and are available online at mobileopera.org, or by phone at 251-432-6772.
As noted, personnel numbers are efficient. Pianist Keisy Peyerl-Xavier and percussionist Laura Noah are the accompanists. The opera’s composer, Dr. Bruce Adolphe, and librettist, Dr. Carolivia Herron, will be on hand since this is only the third staging of the work.
Anderson will be portrayed by Allanda Small, an internationally famous New York native who lives in Mobile and teaches at the University of West Florida. Thomas Rowell’s name is synonymous with area music, having sung in more than 30 operatic presentations across the central Gulf Coast.
Bass-baritone Ivan Griffin has performed on far-flung stages in Europe and Africa but has roots in Louisiana. Wright called Griffin’s voice “robust.”
A member of OperaCréole who has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Taylor White will portray Jo. Wright noted her acting chops since the role calls for a head-spinning range of complexity. For example, Jo voices the obstinate racism of Nazi personnel sometimes mere moments before relaying the emotional weariness of Holocaust victims.
“Taylor has a nice bite to her voice,” Wright said. “It gives us a clarity I like and allows her to branch out.”
Ultimately, the Friday dress rehearsal might be the most impactful. Hundreds of visiting school kids will be there.
“I’ve said to young people, you might never know the moment that you changed the world,” Wright said. “You have someone here who just practiced her art, did it the best she could and changed the world.”
