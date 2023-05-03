all-the-beauty-2 copy.jpg

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Participant

Choosing photographer Nan Goldin as the subject of a documentary gives a filmmaker an unfair advantage — such a rich and fascinating subject cannot fail to enthrall. Documentarian Laura Poitras does credit to her subject in the Oscar-nominated “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” which is both a chronological look at Goldin’s life and development as an artist, and an exploration of her very recent activism against Big Pharma. 

A few years ago, Goldin found herself addicted to OxyContin after receiving a legitimate prescription, like so many others. As she beat her addiction and healed through the help of support groups, her frustration grew from within the art world where she is so famous and respected. Many of the museums that hold her works in their permanent collections also bear a name on their walls that represents the tremendous profit one family made from the sale of the drug that almost destroyed her: Sackler. In the film’s first scene, Goldin and other activists stage a 2018 protest in one of the most iconic rooms in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art: the magnificent Sackler wing, which houses the Temple of Dendur and looks through a wall of soaring windows onto Central Park. 

guardians-3 copy.jpg

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Marvel Studios
2480056 - IT'S ALL COMING BACK TO ME

Love Again - Screen Gems

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.