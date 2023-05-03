Choosing photographer Nan Goldin as the subject of a documentary gives a filmmaker an unfair advantage — such a rich and fascinating subject cannot fail to enthrall. Documentarian Laura Poitras does credit to her subject in the Oscar-nominated “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” which is both a chronological look at Goldin’s life and development as an artist, and an exploration of her very recent activism against Big Pharma.
A few years ago, Goldin found herself addicted to OxyContin after receiving a legitimate prescription, like so many others. As she beat her addiction and healed through the help of support groups, her frustration grew from within the art world where she is so famous and respected. Many of the museums that hold her works in their permanent collections also bear a name on their walls that represents the tremendous profit one family made from the sale of the drug that almost destroyed her: Sackler. In the film’s first scene, Goldin and other activists stage a 2018 protest in one of the most iconic rooms in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art: the magnificent Sackler wing, which houses the Temple of Dendur and looks through a wall of soaring windows onto Central Park.
The Sackler family pharmaceutical dynasty whose company, Purdue Pharma, created and marketed OxyContin, has now been brought to various degrees of justice for their role in the devastating, ongoing opioid crisis, both in the U.S. Supreme Court and the court of public opinion. Nan Goldin and her group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) announced in Artforum their intention to challenge the many associations between museums and the Sackler family. Ultimately, the Sackler name was removed from the walls and halls of the Met, Guggenheim, Tate, Louvre and more.
As a photographer, Goldin is renowned for her frank and intimate treatment of her subjects, and Poitras gives the same attention to Goldin herself. Profoundly personal testimony from Goldin provides the voiceover for much of the film as she tells her own story, accompanied by family photographs and her own work. Goldin speaks in great detail about her harrowing childhood in a repressed suburban household. Her tenderness in describing her late sister and some of her earliest friends was stunning and beautiful. This film really serves as a visual memoir, so detailed are Goldin’s accounts of her life.
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is riveting from start to finish, and one of the most singularly affecting documentaries I have ever watched. Goldin’s life, voice and artwork are open and profound; her humanity is enormous and powerful. Laura Poitras weaves everything together so the contemporary narrative and the historical narrative illuminate and expound on one another. The overall effect draws a clear but complex portrait of a life spent championing marginalized people and communities through art.
So when Goldin’s opioid protest phase takes place within the art world and hits the Sackler family in that philanthropic space, it makes sense. The family laundered their blood money through the prestigious world of museum and cultural donations, and now they are exposed. To see Goldin reclaim the art space for art rather than commerce, stealing back prestige and honor from the wealthy family who profited so immorally, it is a stunning triumph.
While the content of this film is serious and profound and the actions of Goldin and P.A.I.N. are fist-pumpingly triumphant, this is not a soapbox film. The artistry of Nan Goldin and Laura Poitras is too nuanced for histrionics. A friend of mine mentioned he is sort of bracing himself to watch this film, but it is not actually sad or difficult to watch like some important films are. The title “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” speaks to the balance of heartbreak and happiness depicted. This documentary is an artistic triumph about an artistic and moral triumph, and I cannot recommend it highly enough.
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is available to rent and is streaming on HBO Max.
New This Week
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The beloved band of misfits is settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Love Again
Coping with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra) sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan). Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the beautifully constructed texts. When he's assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists the iconic singer to help figure out how to meet Mira in person — and win her heart.All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.