ARTIFICE Jazz Studio hosts open house for prospects BY KEVIN LEE Kevin Lee May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 0 For a dozen years, The Jazz Studio has shepherded musical youth to perpetuate the livelihood of what has been called “the first truly American art form.”An offshoot of The Excelsior Band Preservation, it is a year-round instruction program with emphasis on jazz and improvisation. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmx?E6C6DE65 A2C6?ED @C J@F?8 >FD:4:2?D 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ 2EE6?5 %96 y2KK $EF5:@ @A6? 9@FD6 2E $AC:?8 w:== r@==686’D |FCA9J u:?6 pCED qF:=5:?8 @? $2EFC52J[ yF?6 `b[ `` 2]>] E@ ` A]>] pEE6?566D H:== 92G6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >66E H:E9 @E96C A2C6?ED 2?5 DEF56?ED 4FCC6?E=J :? %96 y2KK $EF5:@] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm$EF56?ED >FDE 92G6 2E =62DE @?6 J62C @7 >FD:4 :?DECF4E:@? 2?5 36 :? 8C256D e–`a] %96 AC@8C2> >66ED E96 D64@?5 2?5 7@FCE9 $2EFC52J @7 6249 >@?E9 :? E96 D2>6 $AC:?8 w:== r@==686 =@42E:@?]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 AC@8C2> :D 7F?565 :? A2CE 3J E96 p=232>2 $E2E6 r@F?4:= @? E96 pCED[ E96 $FAA@CE E96 pCED {:46?D6 %28[ 5@?2E:@?D 2?5 ?@>:?2= C68:DEC2E:@? 766D] w@D62 {@?5@? :D >FD:4 5:C64E@C 2?5 !688J %9C2D9 :D E96 3FD:?6DD >2?286C^DEF56?E =:2:D@?]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmu@C 7FCE96C :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== ad`\cgh\gbga @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i6I46=D:@C32?5`ggbo8>2:=]4@>Qm6I46=D:@C32?5`ggbo8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^Am Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com Tags Music Performing Arts Musicology Entertainment Music Education The Jazz Studio Spring Hill College Excelsior Band Preservation Hosea London Peggy Thrash Kevin Lee Follow Kevin Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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