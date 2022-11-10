The Haunted Book Shop has things smoothly underway at their new locale across from the Saenger Theatre, but they are headed off premises for their next event. The Mobile literary institution will inhabit Oyster City Brewing Company (600 Government St.) for “A Night of Romance and Fantasy” book signing on Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., boosted by a trio of bestselling authors.

Sierra Simone, author of the trilogy “Sinner,” “Saint” and “Priest” will be on hand. A USA Today reviewer said Simone’s gift is to “marry the spiritual and secular; the filthy and the pure … I devoured every minute of it.”

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe.

