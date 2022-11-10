The Haunted Book Shop has things smoothly underway at their new locale across from the Saenger Theatre, but they are headed off premises for their next event. The Mobile literary institution will inhabit Oyster City Brewing Company (600 Government St.) for “A Night of Romance and Fantasy” book signing on Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., boosted by a trio of bestselling authors.
Sierra Simone, author of the trilogy “Sinner,” “Saint” and “Priest” will be on hand. A USA Today reviewer said Simone’s gift is to “marry the spiritual and secular; the filthy and the pure … I devoured every minute of it.”
“Never After” dark romance series author Emily McIntire will be there as well. The writer gives a slew of favorite villains their “happily ever afters” with a style that one critic said creates “a slow burn, a tangible tension.”
TikTok phenomenon Piper CJ will also be there. The author of “The Night and Its Moon” fantasy series boasts laudatory reviews from the Pacific Northwest for her fantasy work.
Since supplies are limited, The Haunted Book Shop recommends reserving copies of desired titles in advance. To do so, call 251-348-7668 or visit eventbrite.com/e/436098511387. Reserved copies must be claimed by 6:30 p.m. at Oyster City Brewing Company on Nov. 16. Unclaimed copies will be sold after 6:30 p.m.
Lewis tale comes alive in Chickasaw
Children today find escape through technology. Generations ago, they used books. But when four kids step into a wardrobe closet, they find a more expansive excursion than previously imagined.
The armoire is their portal to Narnia, a magical kingdom ruled by a witch where winter is eternal, but Christmas isn’t found. Narnia’s deliverance can only come through the leadership of the great lion Aslan, who needs the children’s help.
Technology brought this fantastic tale to audiences in the 2005 film “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” but it was initially the most widely known work of author C. S. Lewis. Sparked by his enthusiasm for Christian themes, Lewis denied its allegorical description in favor of something more fantastic.
“The Narnian books are not as much allegory as supposal. ‘Suppose there were a Narnian world and it, like ours, needed redemption,’” Lewis wrote to literary critic James Higgins in 1962.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) will mount Joseph Robinette’s adaptation of this mythical tale of revitalization and sacrifice Nov. 11-20 at the Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). It stars Moriah Schuler, Caroline Pierce, Finn Jasgur and Moss Brightoak as the central kids. Alisha Britnell is the White Witch and Dustin Krey is Aslan. Leah Christine Johnson makes her CCT directorial debut.
Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, students and active military. They are available via the CCT website, cctshows.com. Some tickets may be available at the door.
For further information, visit cctshows.com or call 251-457-8887.
NOLA artist opens ACAC show
New Orleans-based artist Sally Heller calls herself a “cultural hacker” and “urban archaeologist” because she employs found materials — “plastic remnants, construction netting, articles of clothing and cast-off toys” — to weave abstract environments with allusions about an ongoing “rainbow apocalypse.” These site-specific works use a fragile and colorful aesthetic to convey their inherent irony.
“The structures may appear delicate and tenuous, but all materials are indestructible,” Heller said in a statement on her website.
Heller’s work earned her a one-person show in 2020 at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi and a solo show at New Orleans’ Contemporary Art Center. It has also been exhibited in the Lawndale Art Center, Houston; Depauw University, Indiana; Whitespace Gallery, Atlanta; Montserrat College of Art, Massachusetts; Miami University, Oxford, Ohio; Ohio State University, Athens, Ohio; Kemper Fine Art, New York City; Louisiana Museum of Science and Art, Baton Rouge; Moore College of Art, Pennsylvania; and Scope, Miami.
Her new installation, “Ex-Tabula RASA,” opens at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) on Nov. 11, coinciding with the November LoDa ArtWalk. An artist talk will begin in the gallery at 301 Conti St., at 6 p.m.
This exhibition is supported in part by Mobile Baykeeper’s Reduce the Use Grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program as part of an attempt to raise awareness of marine debris. Additional support for this exhibition includes Alabama State Council on the Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.