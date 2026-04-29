ARTS MAC winners for FIVE show BY KEVIN LEE Kevin Lee Apr 29, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 'Katrina' by Phoebe Graham, University of Mobile (Photo by Mobile Arts Council) We would be remiss to let April end without naming the award winners of the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) annual FIVE show.Participants come from Mobile area colleges and universities. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96J 2C6ik^Am k9a 5:ClQ=ECQmq6DE @7 $9@H[ `DE !=246k^9amkAm!9@636 vC292>[ &?:G6CD:EJ @7 |@3:=6]k^Am Phoebe Graham, University of Mobile (Photo by Mobile Arts Council) k9a 5:ClQ=ECQma?5 !=246k^9amkAmp>6=:2 (66<D[ $AC:?8 w:== r@==686k^Am 'Fish' by Amelia Weeks, Spring Hill College (Photo by Mobile Arts Council) k9a 5:ClQ=ECQmbC5 !=246k^9amkAm%2J=2 t==:D@?[ r@2DE2= p=232>2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686k^Am 'Call to God' by Tayla Ellison, Coastal Alabama Community College (Photo by Mobile Art's Council) kA 5:ClQ=ECQm\ yF586’D r9@:46i p>2?52 q@F496C[ $AC:?8 w:== r@==686j {:=:E9 $92>324<[ &?:G6CD:EJ @7 $@FE9 p=232>2j v=@C:2 u@H=6C[ r@2DE2= p=232>2 r@>>F?:EJ r@==686]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 D9@H H2D :? A=246 E9C@F89 pAC:= b_ 2E E96 |pr 82==6CJ We $] y@249:> $E]X] $A@?D@CD H6C6 pD9=2?5 v2==6CJ[ $@A9:6==2 v2==6CJ[ {FA6C42=:2 pCE $@4:6EJ[ E96 |@3:=6 |FD6F> @7 pCE[ 2?5 %96 uC6?49>6?] z:>36C=J +F<=6J H2D ;FC@C]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmr@?8C2ED E@ 2==Pk^Am Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com Tags Mobile Arts Council Five Show Phoebe Graham University Of Mobile Kimberly Zukley Kevin Lee Follow Kevin Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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