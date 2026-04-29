'Katrina' by Phoebe Graham, University of Mobile

'Katrina' by Phoebe Graham, University of Mobile (Photo by Mobile Arts Council)

We would be remiss to let April end without naming the award winners of the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) annual FIVE show.

Participants come from Mobile area colleges and universities.

Phoebe Graham, University of Mobile

Phoebe Graham, University of Mobile (Photo by Mobile Arts Council)
Amelia Weeks, Spring Hill College

'Fish' by Amelia Weeks, Spring Hill College (Photo by Mobile Arts Council)
'Call to God' by Tayla Ellison, Coastal Alabama Community College

'Call to God' by Tayla Ellison, Coastal Alabama Community College (Photo by Mobile Art's Council)

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

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