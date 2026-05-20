Featured ARTIFICE Mid-1970s Oscars gave a glimpse of current times BY KEVIN LEE Kevin Lee May 20, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 The year 1976 has been in mind lately. Not just for an upcoming Fourth of July connected to a landmark anniversary, or the fragile economic times, but for how prophetic art can be.Of the five 1976 films nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, three bore significant foretelling of what we currently see around us. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 >@>6?E]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmu@C :?DE2?46[ 2== E9C66 @7 E96> =@DE E96 p4256>J pH2C5 E@ “#@4<J]” qFE[ 6G6? E96 D=:89E EFC?65 A@CE6?E@FD H96? “{]p] r@?7:56?E:2=” =@DE q6DE !:4EFC6 E@ “%:E2?:4” :? `hhg]k^Am Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com Tags Network (1976 Film) Taxi Driver 1976 Academy Awards Network Film All The President's Men Corporate Media Ownership Kevin Lee Follow Kevin Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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