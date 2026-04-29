ARTS Symphony season finale heads for the heavens BY KEVIN LEE Kevin Lee Apr 29, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Mobile Symphony Orchestra to present Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” Speaking of outer space, Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) caps its season with a journey through Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”The celestial symphony takes off May 2 and 3 at the Saenger Theater (6 S. Joachim St.) and includes other galactic themes. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“(6 E9@F89E :E H@F=5 36 3@E9 6?=:89E6?:?8 2?5 7F? E@ :?EC@5F46 w@=DE 3J A=2J:?8 w2?D +:>>6C’D 56A:4E:@?D @7 DA246 EC2G6=[” |$~ |FD:4 s:C64E@C $4@EE $A64< D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 4@?46CE 762EFC6D E96 p4256>J pH2C5\H:??:?8 4@>A@D6C’D >FD:4 7C@> “x?E6CDE6==2C[” “sF?6[” “x?46AE:@?” 2?5 “s2C<DE2C” 7C@> “%@A vF?i |2G6C:4<” 2D AC6A2C2E:@? 7@C =2F?49 :?E@ w@=DE]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 D6G6?\>@G6>6?E @C496DEC2= DF:E6 EJA:42==J 3@2DED >@C6 E92? `__ 2CE:DED[ :?4=F5:?8 2 =2C86 49@CFD] %96 =2DE E:>6 E9:D 4@=F>?:DE D2H |$~ A6C7@C> :E[ >FD:4:2?D 7:==65 E96 DE286[ 2?5 E96 49@:C D2?8 7C@> E96 D:56 2:D=6D] |@3:=6’D $:?8:?8 r9:=5C6? H:== A6C7@C> E9:D E:>6]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 $2EFC52J D9@H :D fib_ A]>] $F?52J >2E:?66 :D aib_ A]>]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%:4<6ED 2C6 Sa_\She] $EF56?E E:4<6ED 2C6 S`_] %96J 42? 36 AFC492D65 2E ad`\cba\a_`_[ 2E E96 |$~ 3@I @77:46 Wadf s2FA9:? $E]X @C @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6DJ>A9@?J]@C8Qm>@3:=6DJ>A9@?J]@C8k^2m] qC:?8 2 8C@FA @7 `_ @C >@C6 2?5 C646:G6 a_ A6C46?E @77 J@FC @C56C]U?3DAjk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%9C@F89 |$~UCDBF@jD q:8 #65 %:4<6E AC@8C2> DA@?D@C65 3J E96 p=232>2 !@H6C u@F?52E:@? 2?5 E96 u:8FC6D u@F?52E:@?[ DEF56?ED :? 8C256D z\`a 42? 2EE6?5 $F?52JUCDBF@jD A6C7@C>2?46 7C66 H96? 244@>A2?:65 3J 2 A2J:?8 25F=E] s6E2:=D 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6DJ>A9@?J]@C8Qm>@3:=6DJ>A9@?J]@C8k^2m]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmr@?46CE8@6CD 42? 6?;@J 2? :?7@C>2E:G6 AC6\4@?46CE E2=<[ eib_ A]>] @? $2EFC52J 2?5 `ib_ A]>] $F?52J :? #@@> `haf 25;246?E E@ E96 $26?86C’D y@249:> $EC66E 6?EC2?46]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 !=2?6ED” :D DA@?D@C65 3J #65 @C (9:E6[ (z#v^vF=7 r@2DE r([ p??6 {@H 2?5 z2C6? 2?5 y:> pE49:D@?]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp== 4@?46CED 92G6 366? >256 A@DD:3=6 3J 8C2?ED 7C@> E96 p=232>2 $E2E6 r@F?4:= @? E96 pCED 2?5 E96 }2E:@?2= t?5@H>6?E 7@C E96 pCED]k^Am Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com Tags Mobile Symphony Orchestra Gustav Holst The Planets Hans Zimmer Scott Speck Saenger Theater The Planets Symphony Orchestras Orchestras Classical Music Music Kevin Lee Follow Kevin Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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