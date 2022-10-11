This is where you slow down for orange cones and flares on the asphalt. We’ve come to the customary cultural pileup at the October interchange on the 12-Month Turnpike. Too much going on, too little space.
The Elixir of Love
Mobile Opera kicks off its new season with Gaetano Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love” on Oct. 21 and 23 at the Temple Downtown (351 St. Francis St.). The light-hearted, romantic work is a great hook for those new to live opera. Its story centers on a poor boy, Nemorino, captivated by the richest gal in their village and how the appearance of a bold rival prompts drastic measures. Nemorino buys a magical love potion — actually, just wine — from a snake oil salesman. This secret weapon brings the confidence alcohol can muster and heightens his attraction among other local women, but Nemorino’s focused on his specific arms race d’amore. Comic twists ensnare the characters until something non-stereotypical occurs.
“No one dies and they all live happily ever after — what an opera!” Mobile Opera General Director Scott Wright exclaimed.
The production is filled with ascendant stars in their first turns with Mobile Opera. First, there’s Israeli conductor Noam Aviel, an international star Mobile Opera has worked for years to host. New York tenor Charles Calotta plays Nemorino. Kentucky soprano Gillian Hollis is love interest Adina. Arizona baritone Mario Manzo is the romantic rival, Sgt. Belcore, and the flim-flam artist is played by New York City bass-baritone Andrew Dwan. Soprano Gillian Anderson makes her professional debut.
Wright described the cast as “splendid” and notably “well-matched.” A sizable chorus will be on hand as well. Thanks to the Nan Altmayer Charitable Trust, a full house of area high school students were invited to a preview showing.
The Friday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $10 to $45. They are available online along with $80 season subscriptions.
For more information on this show and the rest of the season, go to mobileopera.org.
In Vein
The building at 450 Dauphin has shifted through various incarnations over the years, including a couple of art galleries. Its current occupant, TK Escape, returns to the older theme by featuring the abstract watercolors of Tori Caldwell. Her show, “In Vein,” will have a reception Thursday, Oct. 13, 7-9 p.m.
Death by Design
When a playwright and his actor wife seek refuge from a disastrous London opening night in 1932, they head to a rural village. It isn’t long before an array of unexpected guests — a conservative politician, a fierce socialist, a nearsighted ingenue and a flighty modern dancer — arrive harboring secrets of their own. Then one guest is murdered, and the real hilarity begins.
This is Rob Urbanati’s “Death by Design,” a stage play described as “Noël Coward meets Agatha Christie” featured at Fairhope’s Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave.) on Oct. 14-30.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18, $12 for students, and nearly sold out for the entire run. Purchases and information are available at 251-928-4366, or theatre98.org.
Collage Dance Collective
For nearly two decades, Collage Dance Collective has worked to bring ethnically diverse choreography to the stage in a way seldom seen in the traditional realm of classical ballet. One of the largest Black-led performing arts organizations in the South, the Memphis-based conservatory aims to “expand access to classical training to communities of color and prepare them for collegial and professional dance appointments,” according to the Collage website.
Collage makes a notable stop in Mobile this month. They will host a master class on Monday,Oct. 17, 5 p.m., at Davidson High School (3900 Pleasant Valley Road). The class is limited to 25 students. Interested parties can pre-register at dream.mobile.dst@gmail.com.
Collage will then stage a lecture and demonstration at the Mobile Civic Center Theater (401 Civic Center Drive) from 11 a.m.–noon, on Wednesday, Oct. 19. There is a public performance in the same location that evening at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the public performance are $40 and available from Ticketmaster.
National Archaeology Month
If the past is your bag, you can mark National Archaeology Month on Oct. 22, 10 a.m.–noon at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.) when archaeologists will talk about current excavations in Mobile’s Down the Bay community at the Old Water Street site. It is a part of the lecture series on Mobile’s Creole culture and historical preservation.
No registration is required. For additional information, call 251-494-2172 or email etheris@mplonline.org.
