Mobile’s artistic firmament lost a pair of longtime stars when ballet impresario Winthrop “Wink” Corey and all-around cultural icon Carmen Brown passed away in early May.
A host of local ballet outfits posted reflections on Corey’s death to social media. The first was the Classical Ballet of Mobile, where Corey served as artistic director emeritus. The dance school cited his death from “a long illness” as May 10. An obituary at ascensionfuneralgroup.com gave his birthdate as July 30, 1945.
“His presence was instrumental in shaping the Mobile arts scene through the years and bringing high-quality training and full-length classical ballet productions to the community,” Mobile Ballet wrote.
In his youth, Corey was a principal dancer with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada. He danced opposite Rudolf Nureyev and was a five-time coach for the New York International Ballet Competition.
Corey came to Mobile in the late 1980s, fresh from a job with New York City’s prestigious Joffrey Ballet. A pair of previously existing Mobile ballet companies sought his expertise as they merged into Mobile Ballet.
“I really met with a hodge-podge of dancers from all over the city. Not that they were bad, just that they were different, and all had different training,” Corey told Lagniappe in 2016.
Corey returned to Joffrey each summer and did nationwide guest work but kept Mobile as a home base. As a result, the Azalea City enjoyed a company of unusual caliber for a modest market.
As Mobile Ballet director, Corey oversaw more than choreography, blocking and stage direction. There were costumes, sets, lighting and most other production aspects.
Corey was awarded a Dance Fellowship from the Alabama State Council on the Arts for his critically acclaimed “Dracula,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and an original “Snow White.” His version of “Snow White” was performed by the Montana Ballet Company as recently as 2022.
In the 1990s, Mobile Ballet acquired its own facility, then expanded into the Eastern Shore, and Corey was there each step of the way. After 30 years at Mobile Ballet, he began work at the Classical Ballet of Mobile, first as artistic director and then into his emeritus role. Sometimes supervising more than 500 students in a year, many thousands of Mobile Bay-area dancers’ lives were touched by Corey’s three-plus decades of work.
His obituary said Corey is survived by a son and daughter, sisters, grandchildren and other extended family. It also said a celebration of his life is to occur later.
Separately, Carmen Brown was a fixture in Mobile Bay-area media for decades before before passing away late on May 8. She worked in on-air and management positions at WBLX-FM, WKRG-FM, WKRG-TV5, WHIL-FM and WDLT-FM. She also worked in public relations and marketing.
However, it was her volunteerism and endorsement of local arts, her role in various jazz societies throughout the central Gulf Coast — including a foundational role in Mobile’s Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) — that earned her a lifetime achievement award from Mobile Arts Council (MAC) in 2013.
“Carmen Brown was tireless in her support of Mobile’s creative community,” MAC said in noting her dedication of “time and talents toward promoting arts.”
Brown was inducted into the Alabama Broadcast Association Hall of Fame in 2012. She is survived by a son and grandchild.
For decades, Brown’s “Smooth Jazz Sundays” radio program featured local guests who programmed from their personal collection and discussed music on air. The series connected local jazz fans in unforeseen ways when it brought this columnist into the booth with her. A resulting chain reaction spawned MOJO’s creation.
More than 15 years ago, Brown told a MOJO gathering that memorials were often insufficient. Their greatest impact was missed.
“You have to pick your flowers while they’re alive,” she said in telling why native Mobile and former Duke Ellington songstress Lil Greenwood should be more widely honored. MOJO went on to nominate and secure a MAC award for the legendary jazz vocalist. MOJO itself would win a similar award a few years later.
Considering Brown’s sentiments, the lack of forthcoming arrangements or memorial plans is unsurprising.
Neither Corey nor Brown were Mobile natives. She had Midwestern roots. He grew up in the nation’s capital. Both traveled the continent and world, but their presence and impact in Mobile were not happenstance. They chose it.
“I told myself this was where I was going to make a difference,” Brown once said to me.
Both departed dared to step up. The results were warmly treasured by the world they reshaped.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
