Apart from storms stirring in the Gulf, there are signs that autumn’s rejuvenation has crested the distant horizon. Arts season is bound for town.

Mobile Ballet has emerged with plentiful news. First, there’s a familiar face back on faculty with the return of instructor Noel Hanley. On the Mobile Ballet roster from 2011-18, Hanley previously served as ballet mistress, associate school director and principal dancer. She took a few years away to open her combination dance/yoga studio and art gallery Sway downtown. Now boasting offspring and a shorter haircut, Hanley has returned to the facility at 4351 Downtowner Loop North where she will teach ballet and pointe classes on Tuesdays.

