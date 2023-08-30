Apart from storms stirring in the Gulf, there are signs that autumn’s rejuvenation has crested the distant horizon. Arts season is bound for town.
Mobile Ballet has emerged with plentiful news. First, there’s a familiar face back on faculty with the return of instructor Noel Hanley. On the Mobile Ballet roster from 2011-18, Hanley previously served as ballet mistress, associate school director and principal dancer. She took a few years away to open her combination dance/yoga studio and art gallery Sway downtown. Now boasting offspring and a shorter haircut, Hanley has returned to the facility at 4351 Downtowner Loop North where she will teach ballet and pointe classes on Tuesdays.
Her return nearly coincides with the 2023-24 season’s fresh start. The slate premieres with “Eclectic,” a vista of assorted artistic expression Mobile Ballet Artistic Director Katia Garza has developed for three years now. Not only are its dance styles varied “from classical to contemporary,” but dancers will share the stage with musicians and singers.
“I have never seen anything like what I am envisioning. If you ever thought maybe ballet is not for you, I assure you this one will be,” Garza said.
Garza named Vivaldi, Ezio Bosso and Abel Korzeniowski as three of the production’s composers. David Ott will conduct the orchestra.
The Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., performance at the Mobile Civic Center Theater is the only showing.
December is synonymous with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” and there are changes here, too. An additional performance has been added so that two evening shows with live music from the Mobile Ballet Orchestra will be available on Dec. 8 and 9, 7 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m., matinees will remain the same. Prior to the Sunday matinee, a new Nutcracker Tea will take place in the Mobile Civic Center East Exhibit Hall.
Garza has created something unique to keep this holiday chestnut vital for Mobile. The choreography is hers, as are new characters.
On March 23 and 24, Mobile Ballet will stage “Sleeping Beauty.” Utilizing Tchaikovsky’s classic score, the production will feature international guest artists in a new adaptation from Garza.
For season subscriptions and tickets, call 251-342-2241 or go to mobileballet.org.
Musical arts start at South
The University of South Alabama (USA) has an outsized cultural presence in Mobile history. Not only has it enhanced local educational levels, but it has offered artistic experiences nearly unmatched in opportunity.
USA’s Musical Arts Concert Series allows area residents access to professional musicians at affordable prices. The season begins Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., with flutist Andra Bohnet and pianist Robert Holm, two Mobile Symphony Orchestra members. General admission is $8.
Student talent is often surprising at collegiate level, too. Ensemble concerts in diverse genres dot the schedule with eight of them just in October and November.
There’s one holiday-themed concert in December. January’s lone date features a guest artist in flutist Danielle Breisach. A handful of faculty shows, an operetta and second concerts by many of the same student ensembles last through late April. The whole schedule is 22 shows.
Individual and family season passes are available. The solo pass results in paying half the door fee per show if you make them all. The family pass equals a quarter of the door fee, per person.
Plus, those fees add to scholarships. That helps current students and invests in artistic endurance.
Concerts are in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall unless otherwise noted. Discounted $5 tickets are available to USA students, faculty/staff, seniors and persons in high school and younger. Cash or check only.
Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s (ACAC) next Wild Things Ball isn’t until 2024, but they’re still looking at another membership event for this year. Join ACAC on Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for their inaugural Brunch Rave — “think bellinis and black lights, music and costumes.”
The plan is for the event to feature drag entertainers and “over-the-top artistic performances.” As with any rave, DJs will supply the music. There will also be a silent auction amidst the “fluorescent floral fun.”
Food will be on hand with drinks provided by Oyster City Brewing Co. and Cathead Distillery.
Attendees must be 21 years of age. Individual tickets are $45 for current members and $75 for non-members. They offer six-person tables for $750 or eight-person tables for $1,000. Tables come with bottomless mimosas and beer.
