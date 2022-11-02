Despite the twisters and torrents, Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s Wild Things Ball was another success, elevating membership numbers into the stratosphere. The tempest outside was matched by the maelstrom inside where DJs kept a diverse and sometimes enigmatic crowd swirling until they closed shop at 11 p.m.
It was everything expected from an “artsy” party. Costumes weren’t so much particular things or identities as they were eclectic assemblages of whatever met someone’s creative fancy. One attendee was a vegetable and plant-laden figure inspired by Italian Renaissance painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo.
Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks posed “Rumours”-style for photos. The Dude and feminist artist Maude Lebowski wore attire from his drug-induced dreams. One of the mid-20th century’s biggest arts and pop culture power couples — John Lennon and Yoko Ono — perused the exhibits.
One couple wore black-and-white, paint-flecked sheets adorned with lengths of cord tied to random paper detritus. Atop their facial masks were tall conical hats. In obvious performance, the mysterious pair moved slowly and silently around the room, staging themselves at various locations, always together, always in concert. Their ambiguity stirred whispered curiosity across the party. Perfect eeriness for the holiday.
Artist Brandon Dean toured me through his brilliant show, closing that evening. He implemented the male form in conjunction with Southern iconography to address the experience of growing up gay and Black in the Heart of Dixie. It evoked references to modern realists like Chuck Close and Old Masters’ sculpture.
Also, kudos to Dean’s husband whose costume employed insane amounts of yellow caution tape processed into textile, then attire. He claimed it only took a few days to make, testimony to his talent or ability to warp time. Either way, superb job.
Mobile artists in focus for national film
Mobile’s Excelsior Band will be featured in a new film from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) released Nov. 17, 7 p.m. CT. The initial announcement of their inclusion in the NEA’s National Heritage Fellows 2022 class came in June with the promise of the film later in the year.
The film is hosted by NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., and profiles 10 recipients of the nation’s highest honor for folk and traditional arts.
“The work of these fellows enriches our nation, allows us to learn from the past, gives us hope for an ever more inclusive tomorrow and helps us all live artful lives,” Jackson said in a press release.
A brief online trailer shows a glimpse of Excelsior members marching in formation. It was apparently filmed over the summer since there are none of their customary black jackets seen in winter’s Mardi Gras parades. As saxophonist Theodore Arthur is shown, a band member is heard saying, “When you love what you do, you just do it till you can’t.”
Excelsior will share the spotlight with honorees like Virginia gospel singers The Legendary Ingramettes, U.S. Virgin Islands musician Stanley Jacobs, Navajo weaver TahNibaa Naataaanii, New Orleans Black Masking designer Shaka Zulu and more. The Mobile group is arguably the most venerable artist in the class since the band celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2023.
Mobile Chamber Music reaches “across the pond” to grab one of Britain’s “finest” young string ensembles. The Maxwell Quartet will play the University of South Alabama’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive) on Nov. 6, 3 p.m., with a program of both classical and folk music.
The quartet performs regularly across Europe. Their initial 2019 American tour earned raves from the New York Times as “eloquent performers” bringing “charisma and [a] sense of adventure to their programming” and they played to sold-out houses on Atlantic and Pacific coasts. A 2020 American tour followed. They also produced two well-received albums in the last few years.
The quartet’s members — violist Elliott Perks, cellist Duncan Strachan, and violinists Colin Scobie and George Smith — played in Scottish youth orchestras and music schools, then met in 2010 as post-graduate students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Since then, the quartet has held residencies at Oxford University, Perth Concert Hall and chamber music festivals across the UK.
They currently serve as associate artists in their old conservatory and at the Music at Paxton Festival in the Scottish Borders. In addition to a busy concert diary, the quartet is regularly featured in broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and BBC Radio Scotland.
Tickets to the Mobile concert are $25, $12 for students with ID. For more information, call 251-633-8840.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.