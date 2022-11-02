Wildthings Ball

WILD THINGS BALL

 alabamacontemporary.org

Despite the twisters and torrents, Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s Wild Things Ball was another success, elevating membership numbers into the stratosphere. The tempest outside was matched by the maelstrom inside where DJs kept a diverse and sometimes enigmatic crowd swirling until they closed shop at 11 p.m.

It was everything expected from an “artsy” party. Costumes weren’t so much particular things or identities as they were eclectic assemblages of whatever met someone’s creative fancy. One attendee was a vegetable and plant-laden figure inspired by Italian Renaissance painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.