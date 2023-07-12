Mobile Opera

For decades, Mobile Opera used rental costumes altered for the performers by local tailors. When Washington National Opera Costume Designer Marsha LaBoeuf worked in Mobile in 2014, she was impressed with the skill of the local tailoring team and suggested they design and create their own attire.

Starting with the 2015 staging of “Pagliacci,” the Mobile Opera Costume Guild began to fashion their own garb. Utilizing donated fabrics, notions and embellishments, the guild created jaw-dropping attire that elevates presentations. Castoff draperies and spare upholstery fabric are transformed into elegant gowns, dashing jackets, capes, aprons, vests and the like.

