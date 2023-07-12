For decades, Mobile Opera used rental costumes altered for the performers by local tailors. When Washington National Opera Costume Designer Marsha LaBoeuf worked in Mobile in 2014, she was impressed with the skill of the local tailoring team and suggested they design and create their own attire.
Starting with the 2015 staging of “Pagliacci,” the Mobile Opera Costume Guild began to fashion their own garb. Utilizing donated fabrics, notions and embellishments, the guild created jaw-dropping attire that elevates presentations. Castoff draperies and spare upholstery fabric are transformed into elegant gowns, dashing jackets, capes, aprons, vests and the like.
Now those artful habiliments are highlighted throughout July in the Mobile Arts Council Gallery at Room 1927 (6 S. Joachim St.), adjacent to the Saenger Theatre’s main entrance. The exhibit features 20 costumes from the guild’s dedicated artisans.
An opening reception takes place during the July 14 LoDa Artwalk, 6-9 p.m.
Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Tuesday–Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
