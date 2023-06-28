Mobile Ballet

Mobile Ballet announced their recent purchase of property on Daphne’s Equity Drive that will become their new operational hub for Baldwin County. The facility with three sprung-floor studios will come close to replicating the facility capacity at their Mobile location, reducing the need for Eastern Shore residents to go into Mobile for advanced-level training.

Mobile Ballet has been on the Eastern Shore since 2005. They teach students aged 3 to adult, from beginner to pre-professional, on both sides of the bay.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

