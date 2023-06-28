Mobile Ballet announced their recent purchase of property on Daphne’s Equity Drive that will become their new operational hub for Baldwin County. The facility with three sprung-floor studios will come close to replicating the facility capacity at their Mobile location, reducing the need for Eastern Shore residents to go into Mobile for advanced-level training.
Mobile Ballet has been on the Eastern Shore since 2005. They teach students aged 3 to adult, from beginner to pre-professional, on both sides of the bay.
“This new facility marks a pivotal moment for Mobile Ballet,” Artistic Director Katia Garza said in a release. “The addition of larger studios provides dancers with the space and resources needed to refine their craft, create breathtaking performances and push the boundaries of artistic expression. We are also thrilled to offer our Eastern Shore community a versatile space where they can experience the beauty and grace of ballet firsthand.”
Classes for the 2023-24 school year begin Aug. 2. Registration is currently open for classes at both the Mobile and Eastern Shore locations.
Mobile Ballet’s 2023-24 performance season begins in October. Season tickets go on sale in August.
Mobile Ballet’s intentions sound ambitious. Their press material noted room for not just classes and rehearsals, but “outreach programs, small performances and community events, allowing Mobile Ballet to expand its educational and artistic reach, engage with the community in innovative ways and provide opportunities for individuals of all ages to experience dance.”
The growth is supported in part by an Arts and Cultural Facilities Grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Mobile Ballet’s “Pointe to the Future” Capital Campaign is ongoing, raising funds for the Eastern Shore studio expansion as well as upcoming improvements for their Mobile facility.
