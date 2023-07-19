Barbie
Courtesy of Warner Bros Studios

There’s an epidemic of Americans dressing like 14-year-old boys. Grown men and women show up at graduations, concerts and nice restaurants looking like they were hit by the 5 o’clock grunge train. Senator John Fetterman comes to mind. Is this trend responsible for the resurgence of all things Barbie?

After knowing her for 64 years, you’d think we’d seen enough of the iconic leggy lady, yet here she is again, with a new film debut on July 21, ready to drench the decades-long drought of all things feminine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.