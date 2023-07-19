There’s an epidemic of Americans dressing like 14-year-old boys. Grown men and women show up at graduations, concerts and nice restaurants looking like they were hit by the 5 o’clock grunge train. Senator John Fetterman comes to mind. Is this trend responsible for the resurgence of all things Barbie?
After knowing her for 64 years, you’d think we’d seen enough of the iconic leggy lady, yet here she is again, with a new film debut on July 21, ready to drench the decades-long drought of all things feminine.
Hot-button social issues and gender identity aren’t the focus here; instead, the new Barbie boom illuminates the void of role models for little girls who want to be feminine.
Daughters once watched as their mothers prepared to leave the house by removing their “house clothes” and dressing in something “nice.” Whether it was a cotton dress with crinoline in the ’50s, a polyester pantsuit in the ’70s, or even a floral skirt with a puffy blouse in the ’80s, our mothers knew how to step it up a notch before they ventured into public. It wasn't vanity; it was dignity.
Today, men and women sport the uniform of shorts or jeans topped with rumpled T-shirts. Families can pull any old thing out of the communal laundry basket, which will do just fine. Generic is the rage which is a close cousin of outrage.
But in walks Barbie.
Ka-boom!
Cue the glitter bomb.
Eight-year-old heads spin and snaggle-toothed smiles spread across the freckled faces of American girls hungry for fluff and bows.
Our parents once dressed for a night out as their little girls watched Mommy slip into a pretty dress and blot her Avon lipstick on a tissue, making faint lip prints that fluttered down into the wastebasket. Daddy’s face was smooth. His shirt was crisply ironed, and he smelled good.
Our children now witness a world where Mom and Dad’s idea of a night out involves hoodies and the drive-thru, yet Barbie goes to the moon, the White House, then to a fancy ball where Ken awaits in a sportscar. No wonder Barbie is making a splash. She’s a curious commodity in a land of sweatshirts.
The temporary pop-up Malibu Barbie Café in New York City is sold out for most seatings this summer as fans of all ages flock to sip pink lemonade and eat sundaes topped with edible glitter.
In a world without Jackie Kennedy or Elizabeth Taylor, we’ve sunk to a place where feminine beauty is lost. Vulgarity is trying to step in as a substitute, but we shouldn’t be fooled.
Casualwear itself isn’t the problem. Instead, it’s having the sense to understand that maturity isn’t bad and sometimes calls for a shirt with buttons or even a dress. It’s also not a matter of income level, for most bargain stores carry pretty frocks and neckties right next to the T-shirts that say, “We whooped your team.”
Are we raising a generation of girls who, although drawn to softness and ruffles, don’t see them modeled? Children’s TV shows have downplayed femininity in the name of equality, but lately, everything seems a bit too homogenized. There’s a total acceptance of every possible option for characters, except for being a non-silly, smart, yet dainty girl — like Barbie, who represents all races and earned several college degrees. After 150 careers, she proved it’s possible to be brilliant and still rock a pretty dress.
Sixty-four years later, Barbie still presents possibilities while society stifles options. “Yes, my darling, you can be anything you want to be, and we’ll support you completely as long as you don’t want to wear a pink hair bow.” It’s no wonder Barbie is making a comeback. She may be using her tiny high heels to kick down the door of heavy-handed equality and remind us that it’s OK to be a girl, even if you’re the mom.
Leslie Anne Tarabella is an author, columnist and speaker living in Fairhope. Contact Leslie Anne through her website: leslieannetarabella.com.
