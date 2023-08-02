I knew we could trust Greta Gerwig to do something fascinating with her “Barbie” movie, and she did not disappoint. Witty and wise and utterly hilarious, this high-concept comedy operates on multiple levels, all of them worth watching.
Almost every minute of it is loaded with a sharp joke about being a woman and/or being a man, but there is also the simply dazzling production design. “Barbie” is the most fun you can have in a movie while also laughing, yelling “amen” and most definitely crying.
From a brilliant opening scene narrated by Helen Mirren that parodies the beginning of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the film’s trenchant point of view is established. And then we get to go to Barbieland, a glorious parallel universe where all the Barbies we play with in the real world actually live.
More than once, a character advises another not to think about this too deeply and logic is not important. Accept this conceit and feast your eyes on Barbie’s world.
The tactile experience of watching the doll characters in their world was deeply, viscerally satisfying. Barbie brushes her hair with a big solid doll brush, she fake eats plastic toast and, of course, we all saw her permanently pointy doll feet in the preview.
The houses and cars were phenomenal. And the costumes!! This thing looks so incredible and is so much fun to look at, it would be a guilty pleasure if it wasn’t also brilliant.
To be clear, it is also brilliant. I would like to just go through each scene and tell you everything that happens because I am so excited about it but, of course, you need to watch it yourself.
Barbie (Margot Robbie) has to leave Barbieland when things start going wrong for her, and accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling), she journeys to our recognizable real world. That’s all you need to know about the plot.
It certainly makes sense that a groundswell of “girl power” appeal is carrying this movie, but it has a lot to say about being a man too, and Ken absolutely steals the show. This is a brilliant comedy about gender, and it makes sense that it explores these themes through a recognizable, deeply fraught symbol like Barbie.
The fact that people are dressing up like Barbie to go see it makes total sense: Everyone in the movie is, literally, Barbie. And, in addition to being a social media trend, this phenomenon works beautifully with what the movie says.
Margot Robbie is perfect as Barbie, bringing just enough edge to the sincerity that defines her character. She is the heart of the film, and even though she has this really intense gleam in her eye that sets her portrayal slightly off-kilter, Barbie is kind of the straight character to Ryan Gosling's Ken, who gets a less important but more hilarious character arc.
He also has an original song and a glorious all-Ken dance number, which comes into the film right when it might get too predictable and just keeps up the bonkers momentum in a truly divine and magical way.
My other favorite character was Kate McKinnon as “Weird Barbie,” hilariously bringing to life a Barbie who has suffered a haircut and magic marker makeover from her owner and who, for some unknown but very true reason, is always in the splits.
A lot of the film’s big heart comes from the human characters, a mom and daughter played by America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt, who do an excellent job of arguing for and against Barbie’s merits. How can Barbie be a feminist icon when she promotes impossible beauty standards?
Well, just like a real human, Barbie cannot have it both ways, and what surprises you about this film is, despite being an over-the-top pink confection, it brings up solutions that are subtle, complex and open-ended.
“Barbie” was a magnificent, hilarious fever dream that said some very interesting things in a truly hilarious way, and the production design was so intensely pleasurable I could taste it.
I have not stopped thinking about and talking about this film and I love how it has opened up our idea of what kind of movie we’re allowed to take seriously. “Barbie” contains multitudes and it absolutely is for anyone and everyone (except, weirdly enough, very small children).
“Barbie” is now playing at all multiplex theaters and Nexus Cinema Dining.
New This Week:
Shortcomings
Ben, a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko, who works for a local Asian American film festival. When he’s not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs and eating in diners with his best friend, Alice, a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want. Directed by Randall Park. AMC Mobile 16.
Meg 2: The Trench
Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators. All multiplex theaters.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. All multiplex theaters.
