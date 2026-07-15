Lydia Host

Lydia Harsany Host is understandably excited. Clinching the 2026 Nappie Award for Best Portrait Artist is the cherry atop a lot of close runs.

“I’ve been nominated a lot of times and felt like being a finalist was like winning for me because I’m not hustling as hard as other artists. I’m not really doing this full time,” Host said.

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