After weeping through a heavy couple of serious films trying to catch up on various Oscar nominees, I thought I would lighten things up with a totally ludicrous yet undeniably anticipated bit of silliness — “Clerks III,” a sequel at least as unasked for as “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
I would argue that among people my age who grew up in the ’90s, this represents a much more significant cultural moment. I was prepared for a nostalgic jaunt back to that iconic convenience store of my youth, and although I got that, director Kevin Smith smuggled in a few tears as well.
Filmed in black and white and fueled with realistic, profane, quotable dialogue, and constant pop culture riffs, “Clerks” was one of the defining independent films of the day. Smith went on to direct a few more popular flicks with movie stars like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, but the two stars of his breakout film, Jeff Anderson as Randal and Brian O’Halloran as Dante, never really showed up in anything else. They remain two smart alecks frozen in time.
In real life, Smith suffered a massive “widowmaker” heart attack in 2018, the kind from which only 20 percent of patients recover. This information is presented in the movie by the priceless Amy Sedaris, who plays a doctor trying to save Randal’s life when he, like his creator, is struck by a serious heart attack. Randal survives the experience and comes through a changed man, determined to make his own movie about his life. Randal argues that since he used to work in a video store and has watched a lot of movies, he, like Quentin Tarantino, is eminently qualified to do so. A self-referential meta-movie about making the movie that started it all follows. Crucially, it is only an hour and a half long.
Easter eggs, cameos and callbacks abound. How excited you are to see the same faces, now aged, pop up again, really depends on how you feel about something like, say, a high school reunion. You might get a thrill from seeing how old everyone looks, or just marvel they are still alive, or you could, like the characters in the film and presumably, Smith himself, find yourself face to face with your own mortality. It’s kind of like going to a bar on the night before Thanksgiving and running into all your old friends. Some of them you are happy to see, others are just a ghastly reminder of the past.
There is some new stuff, and it works sporadically. Newer characters from “Clerks II” subject the viewer to endless NFT jokes that don’t exactly add anything to that conversation. However, when they disavow their fervent Christian beliefs, which include selling NFTs of Smith’s ubiquitous “Buddy Christ” image, and instead become Satanists, they appear in a series of escalating, outlandish “goth” costumes, which are quietly the best part of the film in many ways.
“Clerks III” might not win any awards, although the “Top Gun” sequel did manage to get nominated for Best Picture, so maybe it should, but it was not as pointless as I expected it to be. Scenes in the hospital were extremely affecting and realistic, and this nostalgic Gen X reunion managed to work because of the parameters it set for itself. There was just enough emotion, just enough meaning and just enough sentimentality to surprise you and move you a bit.
“Clerks III” is currently available to rent.
New This Week
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Quantumania Super heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together with Hope’s parents, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. With Jonathan Majors as Kang and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Marlowe
A gripping noir crime thriller set in the late 1930s Bay City that centers around a brooding, down-on-his-luck detective. Detective Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), the daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance is the first twist in a series of bewildering events, and soon Marlowe is embroiled in a deadly investigation and web of lies that he’s determined to bring to light.AMC Mobile 16.
Consecration
After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the church’s account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself. AMC Wharf.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Interactive showing of the cult classic. Feb. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. Crescent Theater.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.