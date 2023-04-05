The story of the Clotilda has been characterized by controversy ever since the ship illegally brought back some 110 Africans to be slaves in Alabama in 1860. The Civil War began the following spring and when it was over the slaves were free people, including those who were brought here on the Clotilda. None of them were ever compensated for their enslaved status. They and all of their descendants would struggle to live a decent “free” life thereafter.
None more than the Clotilda Africans, most of whom did not speak our language or understand our customs, good and bad. The last one, a woman, died in Selma in 1940. The last one who lived in Mobile died in 1935. Though none of these people ever escaped poverty and the racism prevalent in the segregated South, many of their descendants who are scattered across the nation have managed to rise above their 1865 status in America. None of the original Africans ever saw their home continent again.
As we now know, Timothy Meaher’s business partner, William Foster, knew the Clotilda was burned and sunk near Twelve Mile Island in the Spanish River as soon as Meaher and their co-conspirators unloaded the Africans and hid them in the cane breaks that lined the banks of the river. Then the Clotilda was towed to the Twelve Mile Island ship graveyard, burned and scuttled. It would remain lost until this century. It is still there.
This is a review of the two most recent books on this story. One of which, Ben Raines’ “The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants and an Extraordinary Reckoning,” has already been reviewed in Lagniappe, but the account authored by James P. Delgado, et al., “Clotilda: The History and Archaeology of the Last Slave Ship,” has just come out and has not been reviewed yet. Each book approaches the story differently and a reader should read both to decide which they prefer. The books also lend fuel to the controversies that have swirled around the story ever since the eve of the Civil War. The controversies show no sign of ending any time soon, either.
Raines’ book came out first and is far more readable than the Delgado book. Raines came into the story almost by accident, as his interest was in the story of the Mobile River Delta, which is one of the most diverse bodies of water in the world and which holds a large population of sunken ships that were no longer serviceable for various reasons.
A friend tipped him off to the story and he began researching it. His book is about the whole tale from the bet to the present effort to secure the remains of the Clotilda. He has done a great deal of research and has interacted with the descendants of the people captured on its last voyage. He understands their passionate desire to preserve the ship and rebuild Africatown, which the Africans built when it was clear they would never get back to Africa. The settlement is in a diminished state on the edge of Alabama State Docks property. While Raines has done a good job of describing its history, more needs to be done and surely it will be now.
The Delgado Clotilda book is, as its title indicates, all about the ship itself — its method of construction, size and overall design. The authors of several chapters are maritime scholars who have studied their fields extensively. They are experienced in archival research as well as on-site field investigation. They all have visited the Twelve Mile Island ship graveyard. As a group, they feel they have picked out the Clotilda from all the vessels near the island using careful comparisons between the wreck and the plans, and detailed construction methods and materials used. Expensive efforts to raise the submerged ship are not necessary. Like the Civil War ironclad Tecumseh, the Clotilda can stay where it is. While there is a strong argument for this position it does not take into account the feelings and wishes of the Africatown people. They want the ship preserved and displayed on an artificial lake in Africatown where visitors can see it, not underwater in a silted remote area of a large swamp.
This is the only surviving slave ship that brought people from Africa to the United States. The descendants of the survivors want to be able to see it. Also, they want others to see it, not just read about it. The estimated $10 million or more it will take to accomplish this would have to come from the wealthy federal government, which has shown little willingness to fund such an undertaking.
The Clotilda was a larger Gulf schooner, and many of its voyages before its last were to ports around the Gulf, such as Tampico, Mexico, Havana, Cuba, or New Orleans, where slavers from Africa brought slaves illegally. Foster and many of his crewmen were familiar with such ports and the officials who manned them. The trade goods that circulated in the Gulf of Mexico, if not slaves themselves, were items made possible and necessary by slave labor on the farms and plantations of the region. The Clotilda was built by slave owners who wanted more of the wealth slaves produced. It would be naive to suppose they didn’t know how to get it. However, proof they acted illegally has not been found so far and may never be.
The two books are very beautifully printed, especially the Delgado one. However, the language of Delgado’s co-authors is harshly argumentative and fortunately, not often found in scholarly publications. By contrast, Raines writes in a journalistic style that is pleasing and easy to follow. Also, some of the chapters in Delgado’s book go beyond that ship’s era, leading one to suspect they were written for a larger project and used to flesh out the book in which they now appear. All in all, Raines’ book is a more coherent effort and addresses the sweep of this story and the motives of the men and women, Black and White, who make it so compelling. Read both books, Raines’ first, and see how American this story still is, for better or for worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.