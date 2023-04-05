Moment of discovery

Ben Raines holds the first piece of Clotilda to see the light of day in 160 years. Raines and a team from the University of Southern Mississippi discovered the wreck in April of 2018, though it was not confirmed and announced until May of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Joe Turner)

 By Margaret

The story of the Clotilda has been characterized by controversy ever since the ship illegally brought back some 110 Africans to be slaves in Alabama in 1860. The Civil War began the following spring and when it was over the slaves were free people, including those who were brought here on the Clotilda. None of them were ever compensated for their enslaved status. They and all of their descendants would struggle to live a decent “free” life thereafter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.