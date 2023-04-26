Shakespeare was right. The play really is “the thing,” at levels from micro to meta.
I was in Fairhope on a quiet Tuesday night to catch a late dress rehearsal of Theatre 98’s (350 Morphy Ave.) production of “Into the Breeches!” George Brant’s 2020 comedy set in 1940s Rhode Island needed little set dressing. Its appeal is in the script and eight players.
In the play, the director of the town’s community theater and male actors are overseas in World War II. Distraction is welcome so the director’s wife pushes forward with a production of Shakespeare’s “Henriad” using women in the male roles. She lands a quartet of actresses to fill nearly 40 parts. Alterations — including casting the company’s seamstress costumer — are in order.
Brant’s play-within-a-play is perfect for the intimate theater in the Eastern Shore exurb. Actors don’t have far to reach the back wall, so nuance is apparent. Expressions and costuming could be admired more closely.
Period music flowed from the house sound system before the curtain and during the darkened scene changes, evoking requisite emotional notes. Family wartime stories rushed to mind along with the sepia tones our culture favors for that specific era of hardship and sacrifice.
Appropriate that Heather Delker was the tallest member of the principal cast because she was the tent pole around which the circus revolved, enhancing the performances of the others onstage. She truly inhabited her scenery-chewing character and grabbed the audience from her opening moments.
The show dips a toe into the screwball comedy we associate with the older era, but with a touch more bawdiness. There are other chords struck, too. A heartfelt talk between two characters sharing outsider perspectives tinged the story arc with the tart regret of modern sensibilities. But many more moments elicited loud and genuine laughter.
It becomes apparent the play’s Rosie the Riveter-in-greasepaint characters utilize theater as social glue for their little waterside town. It brings them close enough to lean on each other and strengthen the community.
After play’s end, I stopped short of the exit and looked back. The stage filled with relatives and neighbors eager to share pride and support. Hands clasped and hugs passed. An energetic little girl beamed at her mother still in stage makeup and costume. They were all united by the neighborhoods they inhabited and values they shared, then cemented those bonds in this playhouse.
In this instance, the play was indeed the microcosm and the overview, the catalyst, “the thing.” I felt lucky to witness it since few tickets remain for the rest of the play’s run through May 7. They are available at theatre98.org.
Brown winding down
Word has blazed through Mobile’s arts quarter that Carmen Brown entered hospice care. A 2013 recipient of the Mobile Arts Council’s lifetime achievement award, Brown used her radio announcer’s slot to boost area artists, plus aid numerous educational and charitable efforts for decades.
My 2001 introduction to Brown spurred me to launch the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed, an effort she joined for 22 years. The endeavor affected thousands and enriched my life in abundant and assorted ways. It resulted in my presence on radio and on these pages, which led to national and international publication.
Brown has a GoFundMe page for ramp construction at home, medical bills and other at-home hospice care. As of this deadline, it has amassed over $5,500 of a $150,000 goal.
My income is meager, so I pay debts with what’s available. In this case, it is with column inches. I hope it is enough because I owe Brown so much more.
Indy bookstore day in downtown
Mobile’s Haunted Book Shop (9 S. Joachim St.) will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) on April 29 with a full schedule of appearances and opportunities for their devoted customers and supporters. That includes free gifts.
Popular authors Abbi Glines and Watt Key will sign books from 2-4 p.m. Glines is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Key’s debut novel, “Alabama Moon,” won the E.B. White Read-Aloud Award and has been published in eight languages.
Exclusive purchases will be available, including a limited-edition gift box assembled around author Sarah Penner’s new book, a Banned Books 500-piece puzzle, a plushie and a onesie for children. There’s also an IBD exclusive edition of “The Mighty Bite” by graphic novelist Nathan Hale, along with a bookplate and a limited-edition signed print.
Attendees should RSVP through Eventbrite.com or call 251-348-7668.
